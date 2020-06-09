The Swim Smart Push Paddle

Typical paddles are great for pulling with, but we wanted something that would apply resistance from the top of the stroke in order to build a driving stroke that always pressed forward. When we tried our regular paddles for this “pushing” training, the swimmers couldn’t get in a good streamline and the asymmetry of the paddles caused them to swerve.

That’s why we made the Push Paddle! Because of its symmetrical design and ½ Moon cut out, swimmers are now able to get in a great streamline and focus all their mental focus on powerful, driving stroke forward!

Build a driving dolphin kick

dolphin kick Great for alignment drills (one arm freestyle/backstroke)

drills (one arm freestyle/backstroke) Thick and durable

and durable ½ Moon cut-outfor comfort and great streamlining!

Three Sizes for any Skill Level and Progression Throughout the Season

Tutorial Video and Explanation

Swim Smart was founded by Karl Hamouche and Mike Peterson. We are coaches fixing swimming problems. Every product we created was to help our own kids improve and we hope they can help your swimmers too! At the core of everything we do, we just want swimmers and coaches to be more engaged in workout.

