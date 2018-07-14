Current World No. 2 Yufei Zhang Training with David Marsh (VIDEO)

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE
- USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA
- July 12th-15th
- Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.
- Psych sheet
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”
Former world junior record holder Yufei Zhang, of China, has been in the United States for the past fourteen weeks, and will stay there until the 2018 Asian Games begin in mid-August, she told SwimSwam Friday.
She kicked off the 2018 Los Angeles Invite with a solid win in the 200 fly, going head-to-head with Katinka Hosszu. Zhang split 28.44/33.11/33.80/33.44 en route to her final time of 2:08.79. Hosszu split 29.53/32.85/33.80/33.09 for her second-place 2:09.27. Liyan Yu was third in 2:12.80.
Zhang’s best time of 2:06.17 came in November 2017, and she sits at No. 2 in the world this year.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
THOMAS
2.05.45
|2
|Yufei
ZHANG
|CHN
|2.06.17
|09/01
|3
|Yilin
ZHOU
|CHN
|2.06.29
|09/01
|4
|Laura
TAYLOR
|AUS
|2.06.80
|02/28
|5
|Mireia
BELMONTE
|ESP
|2.07.09
|04/08
