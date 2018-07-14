Current World No. 2 Yufei Zhang Training with David Marsh (VIDEO)

2018 LOS ANGELES INVITE

  • USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • July 12th-15th
  • Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.
  • Psych sheet
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

Former world junior record holder Yufei Zhang, of China, has been in the United States for the past fourteen weeks, and will stay there until the 2018 Asian Games begin in mid-August, she told SwimSwam Friday.

She kicked off the 2018 Los Angeles Invite with a solid win in the 200 fly, going head-to-head with Katinka Hosszu. Zhang split 28.44/33.11/33.80/33.44 en route to her final time of 2:08.79. Hosszu split 29.53/32.85/33.80/33.09 for her second-place 2:09.27. Liyan Yu was third in 2:12.80.

Zhang’s best time of 2:06.17 came in November 2017, and she sits at No. 2 in the world this year.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

AlysGBR
THOMAS
04/09
2.05.45
2Yufei
ZHANG		CHN2.06.1709/01
3Yilin
ZHOU		CHN2.06.2909/01
4Laura
TAYLOR		AUS2.06.8002/28
5Mireia
BELMONTE		ESP2.07.0904/08
View Top 26»

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Taa

when she described the swim as “so hot” she is talking about the water temp, Everyone is complaining

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!