15-Year-Old Julia Heimstead Posts 1:02.2 100 Fly At IL Senior Champs

2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Championships

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Mundelein Mustangs and Highland Park Aquatic Club

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Chmps”

Webcast

The 2018 IL LCM Senior Championship kicked off on Thursday, July 12th in Pleasant Prairie, WI. On the first night of competition, 14 year old Kayleigh Lovell (Academy Bullets) dropped a massive best time of 8:56.84 to claim victory in the women’s 800 free. Lovell’s previous best came in at 9:08.86, marking a 12 second drop. 17 year old Liam Hutchinson (Wheaton Swim Club) won the men’s 800 free by 10 seconds, posting an 8:23.61. That time comes in just off Hutchinson’s personal best of 8:21.67, which he set at last year’s IL Senior Champs.

On day 2, 15 year old Julia Heimstead (Waves Bloomington/Normal Y) took the women’s 100 fly with a 1:02.29, finishing just ahead of runner up Emma Gleason (Patriot Aquatic Club), who went 1:02.66. Gleason held the lead at the 50, touching in 29.53 to Heimstead’s 29.62, but Heimstead overpowered her on the 2nd 50, posting a 32.67 to Gleason’s 33.13. That race marked a solid time drop for Gleason, whose previous best was 1:03.68, while Heimstead was off her personal best of 1:01.66.

Charlie Scheinfeld (New Trier Aquatics), who will be a Texas Longhorn in the Fall, posted a 1:04.07 to win the men’s 100 breast. That time comes in off his personal best of 1:02.14, which he set in April of this year. Valerie Tarazi (Unattached), who will be swimming for Auburn in the Fall, took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:11.54, coming in off her personal best of 1:10.87.

Other Day 2 Event Winners: