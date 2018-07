Campionati Italiani:Travaini Record Del Mondo-Arena Premia I Master

University of Arizona’s New Diving Coach Suspended by USA Diving New University of Arizona head diving coach John Appleman and Stephanie Sutton of the Dominion Dive Club have both been suspended by…

Haley Hynes Swims 28.84 50 Back At Jenks Sectional Day 3 15-year-old kate McCarville (Springfield Aquatics) won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:14.51, shaving 1-tenth of a second off her previous best of 2:14.63.