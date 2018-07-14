Haley Hynes Swims 28.84 50 Back At Jenks Sectional Day 3

2018 REGION VIII SUMMER SECTIONALS (JENKS, OK)
- Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th
- Jenks Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK
- Long Course Meters
- Hosted By Jenks Trojan Swim Club
- Meet Page
- Live Results
Live Stream Links
- Wednesday Prelims
- Wednesday Finals
- Thursday Prelims
- Thursday Finals
- Friday Prelims
- Friday Finals
- Saturday Prelims
- Saturday Finals
On the 3rd day of the Jenks Sectional, Haley Hynes (Mizzou) posted a 28.84 to win the women’s 50 back by nearly a second. Hynes was not far off her best time of 28.50, which she set at last Summer’s Nationals. Heading into this Summer’s Nationals in less than 2 weeks, Hynes has set herself up well for a potential finals appearance in the 50 back.
Paul Le (Missouri State) took the men’s 50 back with a 25.97, narrowly out-touching Mizzou’s Nick Alexander (26.08). 15-year-old kate McCarville (Springfield Aquatics) won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:14.51, shaving 1-tenth of a second off her previous best of 2:14.63. McCarville was on pace to be sub-2:14, hitting the 150 mark in 1:38.43, but she faded on the last 50, posting a 36.08.
Gustavo Gutierrez (Mizzou) took the men’s 200 fly, posting a 2:03.33. That time came in a little off his personal best of 2:02.17. Gutierrez also faded on the last 50, posting a 3rd 50 split of 31.70, but coming home in 33.12.
Other Event Winners (Day 3)
- Women’s 400 Free: Courtney Evensen (Mizzou) – 4:17.47
- Men’s 400 Free: Antonio Thomas (Un-Arkansas) – 3:59.03
- Women’s 100 Breast: Madison Strathman (Arkansas) – 1:10.27
- Men’s 100 Breast: Caleb Hicks (Mizzou) – 1:03.52
Leave a Reply