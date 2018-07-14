Haley Hynes Swims 28.84 50 Back At Jenks Sectional Day 3

2018 REGION VIII SUMMER SECTIONALS (JENKS, OK)

On the 3rd day of the Jenks Sectional, Haley Hynes (Mizzou) posted a 28.84 to win the women’s 50 back by nearly a second. Hynes was not far off her best time of 28.50, which she set at last Summer’s Nationals. Heading into this Summer’s Nationals in less than 2 weeks, Hynes has set herself up well for a potential finals appearance in the 50 back.

Paul Le (Missouri State) took the men’s 50 back with a 25.97, narrowly out-touching Mizzou’s Nick Alexander (26.08). 15-year-old kate McCarville (Springfield Aquatics) won the women’s 200 fly with a 2:14.51, shaving 1-tenth of a second off her previous best of 2:14.63. McCarville was on pace to be sub-2:14, hitting the 150 mark in 1:38.43, but she faded on the last 50, posting a 36.08.

Gustavo Gutierrez (Mizzou) took the men’s 200 fly, posting a 2:03.33. That time came in a little off his personal best of 2:02.17. Gutierrez also faded on the last 50, posting a 3rd 50 split of 31.70, but coming home in 33.12.

