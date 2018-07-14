14-Year-Old Mia Rankin Posts 4:55 400 IM To Win At Mt. Hood Sectional

2018 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – MT. HOOD

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Mt. Hood Aquatic Center, Gresham, OR

Hosted By Mt. Hood Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood”

The 2nd day of competition in Mt. Hood featured only the 200 free and 400 IM. In the women’s 400 IM, Phoenix Swim Club’s Mia Rankin (14) swam a 4:55.50 400 IM to claim victory by over 2 seconds. Rankin shed 1.29 seconds off her personal best of 4:56.79, which she set last Summer. She was fueled by good splits all-around, but her breaststroke split of 1:22.93 stuck out the most against the rest of the field.

Hiromasa Fujimori, unattached, won the men’s 400 IM decisively, posting a 4:23.04. Fujimori, a breaststroke specialist, split the race well, posting 100’s of 59.38, 1:07.92, 1:14.62, and 1:01.12 respectively. That time comes in well off his personal best of 4:14.00, which he set back in 2014.

Isaac Stump (Tuscon Ford Dealers Aquatics) took the men’s 200 free with a 1:51.24, dropping .72 seconds from his previous best time of 1:51.96. Stump swam a controlled race, going out in 54.25 on the first 100 (26.17/28.08), and coming home in 56.99 (28.41/28.58).

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Ashley Strouse, 15, won the women’s 200 free with a 2:02.37. Strouse dropped 1.01 seconds from her previous best time of 2:03.38, which she set last Summer. She was out in 28.58, then finishing out the race with splits of 30.93, 31.86, and 31.00 respectively.