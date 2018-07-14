Zips Add Commitment from England’s Olivia Gardner for 2018-19

Olivia Gardner has announced she plans to swim for the University of Akron in the fall. She plans to major in business in the class of 2022.

“I am really excited to announce my commitment to swim for the University of Akron!! I look forward to working together with a really great team in the upcoming years! GO ZIPS!!”

Gardner swims with Ellesmere College Titans, in Shropshire in the north of England, under head coach Alan Bircher. She specializes in backstroke and IM and has qualified for British Championships, Commonwealth Trials, and British Nationals over the years. She has been a British Nationals finalist and has medaled at English Summer Nationals.

Most recently, she competed at Scottish National Open Championships in Glasgow where she finished 13th in the 200 back and 17th in the 100 back.

Her best SCM times (converted to SCY) include:

100 back: 1:01.95 (55.81)

200 back: 2:09.24 (1:56.43)

200 IM: 2:15.16 (2:01.76)

400 IM: 4:45.01 (4:16.76)

Gardner’s top times would have scored for the Zips in the 100 back (B final), 200 back (A final), 200 IM (A final), and 400 IM (A final).

