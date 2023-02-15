Could 4 Boys Clear 20 Seconds in the 50 Free at the Virginia HS State Meet?

Virginia High School Swimming & Diving Championships (PREVIEW)
The Virginia High School State Championship meets kick off on Thursday at various locations around Old Dominion, Because of the way-too-many-classifications in Virginia’s high school system (six overall for ~386 public high schools, five in swimming), some of the best battles will be divided up amongst different classes.
- Class 1 – 453 or fewer students
- Class 2 – 477-732 students
- Class 3 – 738-1132 students
- Class 4 – 1133-1541 students
- Class 5 – 1550-1947 students
- Class 6 – 1965-3777 students
Still, there are some great showdowns across the highly-segmented state – and they’re not all among the largest high schools.
Take, for example, the Class 4 race in the boys’ 50 free. That race will feature sophomore Thomas Heilman, one of the top few high school swimmers in the country, as the top seed, followed by junior Kyle Peck, senior Brendan Whitfield, and senior Ryan Hufford.
Heilman (19.63) and Whitfield (19.54) have already been under 20 seconds, while Hufford (20.79) and Peck (20.56) aren’t far off. Heilman, for his part, had a lot of sure-wins in this Class 4 meet, but decided to take on Whitfield, one of Class 4’s next-best swimmers, in his best event instead.
Heilman is also the top seed in the 100 fly at 46.09, though he’s been a 44. The next-best seed, Jackson Tishler, is seeded 2nd in 51.07. Heilman will be looking to break Andrew Seliskar’s All-Time Virginia High School State Championship Record of 46.13, which is a time that Heilman can beat even not at full rest.
Whitfield’s other event will be the 100 free in 45.32.
One of Class 6’s top boys, Josh Howat, will also swim the 50 free. He has been 20.20 in the race, bringing up the possibility that four-or-more guys in this state series could be under 20 seconds in the 50 free. Howat also has a big showdown against Noah Dyer in the 100 free, where he’s seeded at 44.69 and Dyer is seeded at 44.68.
Dyer is also the top seed in the 200 free, where his seed/best time of 1:36.30 is close to Seliskar’s all-time VA record of 1:35.76 and Cason Wilburn’s Class 6 record of 1:35.93.
Among the names to watch on the girls’ side of the pool is Camille Spink from Battlefield High School, one of the state’s largest schools. She is the top seed in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and is seeking to go a perfect 8-for-8 in individual high school state titles in her college career before matriculating to the University of Tennessee.
Among the stars looking for their first individual state titles is junior Lexi Stephens from Cosby High School. She is the top seed in the 100 back (53.69) and the 100 fly (54.93). She has four top-6 finishes in her two years of high school swimming so far, including a runner-up finish in the 100 back so far, but a breakthrough junior season has seen her drop almost two seconds in that event, and leaves her as the favorite in a pair of events.
For full location and schedule information on the VHSL Championships, see the championship central page here.
