UK Sport Increases Funding Across 33 Sports On Road To Paris 2024

Kate Baker, Director of Performance at UK Sport, said of the funding increases, “With the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games less than 18 months away, the additional investments we are making – which are possible thanks to the support of The National Lottery – are aimed at supporting our sports in the lead in to Paris, while also keeping one eye on the longer term,” she said.

“It is vital that we focus our resources on supporting our brilliant athletes and staff – with major championships and Paris qualification requirements obviously at the forefront of our minds – and also ensure we continue to strengthen the system going forward.”

“Building on the breadth of success we saw across both our Olympic and Paralympic teams in Tokyo and on the excellent results achieved last year, these investments are designed to power our ambition to remain in the top five of both medal tables and to reach, inspire and unite the nation here at home.”

British Swimming Performance Director, Chris Spice, said, “With all eyes on next summer, our athletes are looking to build on some historic Olympic and Paralympic performances in Tokyo. This additional investment for our divers, swimmers and para-swimmers, courtesy of UK Sport and The National Lottery, will play its part in ensuring we are in the best position when we get into the arena in Paris and that the needs of our athletes can best be met as we prepare for the Games over the next 18 months, as we look to provide the best platform for our diving, para-swimming and swimming teams to succeed on the biggest stage.”