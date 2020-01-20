College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 20 – Jan. 26, 2019

It’s a massive slate of duals this week, including NC State at Virginia for ACC supremacy. We’ve also got Arizona and Arizona State making swings through Cal and Stanford. Here are some of the standouts, with their ranks (w/m) in our latest Power Ranks:
- #5/#4 NC State @ #3/#12 Virginia – Friday
- #19/#13 Arizona State @ #2/#14 Stanford – Friday
- UNR/#9 Arizona @ #1/#2 Cal – Friday
- #19/#13 Arizona State @ #1/#2 Cal – Saturday
- UNR/#9 Arizona @ #2/#14 Stanford – Saturday
- #9/UNR Kentucky @ #15/#10 Louisville – Saturday
- #11/UNR Auburn @ #12/#8 Florida – Saturday
- #20 Arkansas @ #17 Texas A&M (women) – Saturday
- #4/#17 Tennessee @ #10/#15 Georgia – Saturday
- Northwestern @ #18w Wisconsin – Saturday
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Loyola vs La Salle
|1/20
|x
|x
|Manhattan vs St Francis
|1/20
|x
|x
|Missouri State vs Drury
|1/20
|x
|Fordham vs Iona
|1/22
|x
|x
|Towson vs Loyola
|1/22
|x
|x
|Virginia vs NC State
|1/24
|x
|x
|Shamrock Invite (Notre Dame)
|1/24
|x
|x
|Michigan State vs Cleveland State
|1/24
|x
|x
|Stanford vs Arizona State
|1/24
|x
|x
|Cal vs Arizona
|1/24
|x
|x
|St Louis vs Truman State
|1/24
|x
|x
|Richmond vs Villanova
|1/24
|x
|New Hampshire vs Maine
|1/24
|x
|Cincinnati vs Northwestern
|1/24
|x
|x
|Houston vs Arkansas
|1/24
|x
|Towson vs Delaware
|1/24
|x
|x
|Gardner-Webb vs North Florida
|1/24
|x
|NJIT vs Monmouth
|1/24
|x
|IUPUI vs Oakland
|1/24
|x
|x
|URI Invitational
|1/24
|x
|x
|Evansville vs Illinois State
|1/24
|x
|San Diego vs San Diego State
|1/24
|x
|UNC Asheville Diving Showcase
|1/24
|x
|San Jose State vs Cal State East Bay
|1/24
|x
|Bethel vs Valparaiso
|1/24
|x
|x
|Rhode Island vs Fairfield, Coast Guard
|1/24
|VMI at Mount St. Mary
|1/24
|x
|x
|Western PA Invite (Pitt)
|1/24-1/25
|x
|x
|South Carolina College Invitational
|1/24-1/25
|x
|x
|Boise State vs Northern Arizona
|1/24-1/25
|x
|Tate Ramson Invite @ Dartmouth
|1/24-1/25
|x
|Tiger Invite (Missouri)
|1/24-1/26
|x
|x
|Boston U vs Boston College
|1/25
|x
|x
|Louisville vs Kentucky
|1/25
|x
|x
|Virginia vs UNC
|1/25
|x
|x
|West Virginia vs Iowa State
|1/25
|x
|Indiana vs Purdue
|1/25
|x
|x
|Nebraska vs Illinois
|1/25
|x
|Cal vs Arizona State
|1/25
|x
|x
|George Mason vs. Army
|1/25
|x
|x
|George Washington vs William & Mary
|1/25
|x
|x
|St Bonaventure vs Binghamton
|1/25
|x
|x
|ECU vs UMBC
|1/25
|x
|x
|SMU vs Tulane
|1/25
|x
|Connecticut vs Villanova
|1/25
|x
|x
|Georgetown vs Drexel
|1/25
|x
|x
|Providence vs Maine
|1/25
|x
|x
|Seton Hall vs La Salle
|1/25
|x
|x
|FIU vs. Florida Gulf Coast
|1/25
|x
|Florida vs Auburn
|1/25
|x
|x
|Texas A&M vs Arkansas
|1/25
|x
|Georgia vs Tennessee
|1/25
|x
|x
|Wisconsin vs Northwestern
|1/25
|x
|x
|Brown vs. Cornell
|1/25
|x
|x
|James Madison vs Campbell, Liberty
|1/25
|x
|Northeastern vs Central Connecticut State
|1/25
|x
|Lehigh vs Bucknell
|1/25
|x
|x
|Colgate vs Lafayette
|1/25
|x
|x
|Springfield College vs Holy Cross
|1/25
|x
|x
|Army vs Old Dominion, American, George Mason
|1/25
|x
|x
|Dixie State vs Loyola Marymount
|1/25
|x
|Pepperdine vs Azusa Pacific
|1/25
|x
|Howard vs Catholic
|1/25
|x
|x
|UNC Asheville vs North Florida
|1/25
|x
|Cleveland State vs Oakland
|1/25
|x
|x
|Green Bay vs Milwaukee
|1/25
|x
|x
|Canisius vs Gannon
|1/25
|x
|x
|Marist vs Bryant
|1/25
|x
|x
|Rider vs Lafayette
|1/25
|x
|x
|St Peter vs Siena, St Francis College
|1/25
|x
|St Peter vs St Francis College
|1/25
|x
|Ball State vs Ohio
|1/25
|x
|Buffalo vs Toledo
|1/25
|x
|SIU Carbondale vs Indiana State
|1/25
|x
|UC Davis vs Fresno State
|1/25
|x
|UNI vs Nebraska-Omaha
|1/25
|x
|New Mexico vs New Mexico State
|1/25
|x
|LIU vs Wagner
|1/25
|x
|EIU vs Lewis
|1/25
|x
|x
|Cal Poly vs UC Santa Cruz
|1/25
|x
|x
|South Dakota State vs South Dakota
|1/25
|x
|x
|Truman State vs Western Illinois
|1/25
|x
|x
|Stanford vs Arizona
|1/25
|x
|x
|Princeton vs Columbia
|1/25
|x
|Eastern Michigan vs Bowling Green
|1/25
|x
|California Baptist vs Grand Canyon
|1/25
|x
|x
|Seattle vs Simon Fraser
|1/25
|x
|UIC vs Chicago, Wabash
|1/25
|Florida State vs Florida Atlantic
|1/26
|x
|x
|11th Annual Butler Invitational
|1/26
|x
|x
|Iona vs Manhattan
|1/26
|x
|x
|Monmouth vs Sacred Heart
|1/26
|x
Leave a Reply