College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 20 – Jan. 26, 2019

It’s a massive slate of duals this week, including NC State at Virginia for ACC supremacy. We’ve also got Arizona and Arizona State making swings through Cal and Stanford. Here are some of the standouts, with their ranks (w/m) in our latest Power Ranks:

#5/#4 NC State @ #3/#12 Virginia – Friday

#19/#13 Arizona State @ #2/#14 Stanford – Friday

UNR/#9 Arizona @ #1/#2 Cal – Friday

#19/#13 Arizona State @ #1/#2 Cal – Saturday

UNR/#9 Arizona @ #2/#14 Stanford – Saturday

#9/UNR Kentucky @ #15/#10 Louisville – Saturday

#11/UNR Auburn @ #12/#8 Florida – Saturday

#20 Arkansas @ #17 Texas A&M (women) – Saturday

#4/#17 Tennessee @ #10/#15 Georgia – Saturday

Northwestern @ #18w Wisconsin – Saturday

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.