Colin Tindall Commits to Swim In-State at DII Carson-Newman University

Colin Tindall has announced his commitment to continue his swimming career in-state at Carson Newman University in the fall.

“Swimming in college has been a goal since swimming in middle school.

I’m excited to announce that this fall, I will continue my academic &

swimming career at Carson Newman University. Carson Newman offers

a great atmosphere, family feel and the team and coaches are awesome.”

Tindall is from Murfreesboro, TN, which is only about three hours away from Carson-Newman’s campus. Tindall recently graduated from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, and he currently swims for Excel Aquatics. At the 2021 TISCA State High School Championships in April, Tindall finished 11th in the 100 butterfly (52.14) and 24th in the 100 freestyle (49.01).

Best Times SCY

100 Butterfly – 51.59

200 Butterfly – 1:59.38

200 IM – 2:03.93

100 freestyle – 49.01

With his best times, Tindall would have ranked 7th in both the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly on Carson-Newman’s roster last season. Nicolas Leunza held the top times on the roster for both events with his times of 48.59 and 1:50.16, respectively. Leunza was only a freshman last season, meaning he and Tindall will spend the next 3 seasons together.

At the 2021 Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships, Carson-Newman placed 3rd overall in the team battle with Queens (NC) taking the top spot. At those championships, Tindall would have made the C-final in the 100 butterfly and the 200 butterfly with his best times in those events. Carson-Newman went on to finish 16th at the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships, scoring 39 points.

With his commitment, Tindall joins Hobson Stelling, Nick Rennhack, Tyler Schehr and Eli Poole in Carson-Newman’s class of 2025.