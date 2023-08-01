Colgate Announces 17 Incoming Recruits In Class of 2027

Courtesy: Colgate Athletics

HAMILTON – The future of Colgate swimming and diving is bright. Mark S. Randall Head Swimming and Diving Coach Ed Pretre announced the class of 2027 on Wednesday afternoon. The Raiders have eight women and nine men joining the squad in the fall.

“Our coaching staff has done a phenomenal job with recruiting superb student-athletes to Colgate,” said Pretre. “This class provides a little more firepower and helps complete our depth in several events. With this incoming class, we expect to move up the ladder in the Patriot League next year.”

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CLASS OF 2027

Fabiana Codella

Hometown: Millstone Township, N.J.

High School: The Peddie School

Events: 1 meter … 3 meter.



Coach Pretre on Fabiana: “Fabiana was our first commit for the class of 2027. We are thrilled to have her on this team coming from such a well-known club program with Coach Fredrick Woodruff. She is a positive, well-rounded student-athlete who will add a lot to the culture of this diving program as we are continuously growing.”

Olivia Schlegel

Hometown: Port Jefferson, N.Y.

High School: Port Jervis High School

Events/Times: 100 Back: 57.6 … 200 Back: 2:04 … 200 IM: 2:08 … 400 IM: 4:31 … 100 Fly: 58.0 … 50 Free: 24.01(R) … 100 Free: 53.3 … 200 Free: 1:55.

Coach Pretre on Olivia: “Olivia brings us much-needed Backstroke and IM depth. We can put her in multiple events where she can help the team where we need it the most!”

Adrienne Hagins

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pa.

High School: Mt. Lebanon

Events/Times: 100 Fly: 57.1 (1:04.8 LC) … 200 Fly: 2:12 … 50 Free: 24.8 … 100 Free: 54.2.

Coach Pretre on Adrienne: “There is more than meets the eye with Adrienne. We believe there is an untapped 200 fly and 100 free in with her. She is going to add depth to our fly and sprint free groups.”

Ellie Sundin

Hometown: Larchmont, N.Y.

High School: Mamaroneck

Events: 1 meter … 3 meter.

Coach Pretre on Ellie: “Ellie is adding some much-needed depth to our dive program. I’ve been watching Ellie grow as a diver over the past few years, and I know she is a force to be reckoned with on the boards. Coming in with her high DD list, I know she will be adding a lot to the rebuilding of this program.”

Natalie Hofer

Hometown: Glen Mills, Pa.

High School: Agnes Irwin

Events/Times: 100 Breast: 1:04.6 … 200 Breast: 2:20.08 … 50 Free: 25.03.

Coach Pretre on Natalie: “We are excited to add Natalie to the team next year. Natalie will add some firepower in the Br events in individual events as well as relays. There is a huge upside to where she can improve, and the coaching staff can’t wait to start working with her.”

Meg Erickson

Hometown: Darien, Conn.

High School: Darien

Events/Times: 100 Fly: 58.4 … 200 Fly: 2:07 (2:22 LC) … 200 IM: 2:09:0 … 400 IM: 4:32 … 500 Free: 5:05 … 1000 Free: 10:34.

Coach Pretre on Meg: “Meg is another versatile swimmer that we can put in multiple events at meets and conferences. This year Meg was sick at her taper meet, and her times do not indicate how fast she is going to be!”

Lucy Art

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.

High School: University School of Milwaukee

Events/Times: 50 Free 23.0 (22.5 Relay Split) … 100 Free: 51.5 … 100 Fly: 57.5.

Coach Pretre on Lucy: “Lucy is an exceptional student that is going to help us in and out of the pool. Her Sprint free times will help bring our relays to another level along with her events in the sprint free and fly.”

MaryGrace King

Hometown: Lake Forest, Ill.

High School: Lake Forest

Events/Times: 200 IM: 2:07 … 400 IM: 4:21 … 100 Free: 51.3 … 200 Free: 1:51.4 … 500 Free: 4:54.6 … 1000 Free: 10:14 … Mile: 17:09 … 100 Back: 57.1 … 200 Back 2:00.75.

Coach Pretre on MaryGrace: “We are very excited about the versatility that MG brings to Colgate! We can put MG in any event from sprint to distance to help us at meets and the conference championships.”

MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CLASS OF 2027

Zack Berner

Hometown: Arlington, Va.

High School: Wakefield School

Events/Times: 500 Free: 4:47.93 … 200 Back: 1:54.91 … 400 IM: 4:14.79 … 100 Back: 52.64 … 1650 Back: 16:53.35.

Coach Pretre on Zack: Zack Berner was the first male commit for this class! He is a versatile swimmer that will add depth in distance and backstroke events. His enthusiastic attitude will contribute positively to the current team culture.”

Gavin Perez

Hometown: Harrington Park, N.J.

High School: Bergen Catholic

Events/Times: 200 Free: 1:43.46 … 500 Free: 4:46.90 … 100 Free: 47.75 … 400 IM: 4:12.31 … 200 IM: 1:56.00 … 100 Fly: 51.99.

Coach Pretre on Gavin: “Gavin brings us much-needed versatility in the mid-distance events. He is the type of swimmer that we can plug him just about anywhere, knowing that he is going to help us.”

Scott Pejic

Hometown: Valparaiso, Ind.

High School: Chesterton

Events/Times: 100 Fly: 49.66 … 200 Fly: 1:53.34 … 100 Free: 46.70 … 50 Free: 21.41.

Coach Pretre on Scott: “Scottie is someone who we are very excited about joining our strong group of flyers. With his strong fly events, which aren’t far off the current school records, he is certainly someone to be on the lookout for.”

Timothy Brooks,

Hometown: Perry Hall, Md.

High School: Gilman School

Events/Times: 100 Free: 47.18 … 200 Fly: 1:55.88 … 50 Free: 21.69 … 200 Free: 1:45.16 … 100 Fly: 53.1 … 100 Back: 53.71.

Coach Pretre on Timothy: “Tim was one of our first commits in this class. His sprint-free and fly ability is going to help with dual meets and our big taper meets. His excitement for where the team is headed is a big reason why he chose Colgate!”

Tyler Bosma

Hometown: Rye Beach, N.H.

High School: Saint John’s Prep

Events/Times: 500 Free: 4:38.49 … 200 Back: 1:43.46 … 1650 Back: 16:31.34 … 100 Free: 47.05.

Coach Pretre on Tyler: “Tyler is a fantastic student-athlete who is going to help our distance group greatly! He comes in with the top time on the team for the 500 free and has the potential to thrive in the other distance events.”

Jack Schurtz-Ford

Hometown: Wayzata, Minn.

High School: Breck-Black

Events/Times: 100 Free: 44:85 … 100 Back: 49.78 … 50 Free: 21.20 … 200 Back: 1:52.74.

Coach Pretre on Jack: “Jack is an amazing sprinter that is coming in with the 100 free school record! He had such an amazing season this past year, dropping time in all his events. He is also coming in with the fastest 100 back time on the team.”

JD Suarez

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: Kirkwood

Events/Times: 200 Back: 1:48.74 … 100 Fly: 48.85 … 200 Fly: 1:51.10 … 200 IM: 1:51.90 … 200 Free: 1:42.35 … 100 Free: 46:57 … 400 IM: 4:07.72 … 100 Back: 51.05.

Coach Pretre on JD: “JD Suarez is a versatile and well-rounded swimmer. He is coming in with a school record under his belt already with the 200 back and is going to be one to look out for in our ever-growing fly group.”

Owen McCabe

Hometown: Newtown Square, Pa.

High School: Episcopal Academy

Events: 1 meter … 3 meter.

Coach Pretre on Owen: Owen is going to be a real game changer within our men’s program. Rebuilding this men’s diving program entirely from scratch has been a hard two years in the making. Just getting Owen here and on the boards is going to have a huge impact. I have high hopes for the future of diving here at Colgate.”

Drew Hicks

Hometown: Oneida, N.Y.

High School: Oneida

Events/Times: 50 free: 21.60 … 100 free: 48.20.

Coach Pretre on Drew: “Drew Hicks is a local kid who has a lot of untapped potentials! As we start to build a solid sprint group, we’re excited for him to join with his great sprint foundation. We can’t wait to see what he does as an incoming Raider.”