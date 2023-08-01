ACC Recruiting Webinar: How To Sell Your Potential To College Coaches

The American College Connection (ACC) is a SwimSwam partner.

The American College Connection (ACC), an education company for all things college recruiting, will be running another webinar on Wednesday, August 2, providing high school student-athletes with the tools they need to prepare for the college recruiting process.

The webinar, entitled “How To Sell Your Potential To College Coaches,” will feature former University of Alabama coach James Barber and ACC’s Director of Academic Advising Melynda Nash as speakers.

Barber, Nash and other members of the ACC team will dive into how prospective student-athletes can promote themselves to college coaches to enhance their opportunity of getting recruited while also detailing how to ensure things are covered on the academic side of the process.

The webinar is free and will run from 8-9 pm. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Click the link below to register.

WEBINAR INFO

Date & Time : Wednesday, August 2, 2023, @ 8-9 pm ET / 5-6 pm PT

: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, @ 8-9 pm ET / 5-6 pm PT Zoom Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HA8cTx4ESOeXbrpZrXFRag

Follow American College Connection on Facebook, Instagram & Twitt er.

Join our email distribution list by filling out a free profile at ACCrecruits.com.