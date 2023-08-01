2023 Summer Junior Nationals: Jillian Cox Scratches, Henry McFadden Still In 100 Free

2023 SUMMER JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

Now on to day 2 of US Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. Although there are only two events on each side today, there are at least 10 heats of everything, including the 400 IM. For the sake of scratches, the circle seeded heats are viewed (top 24 100 freestyles and top 16 400 IMers).

Day 2 Prelims Events:

Girls 100 free

Boys 100 free

Girls 400 IM

Boys 400 IM

After scratching the 800 freestyle last night, 2023 World Championship team member for the US Jillian Cox has scratched the 100 freestyle. Cox was the 19th seed in the event.

An even bigger scratch in the event comes from Annika Parkhe who was the #2 seed. Parkhe also scratched the 200 fly on day 1. The 100 freestyle was her highest-seeded event, although she is also seeded third in the 100 fly and seventh in the 50 free. She also is entered in the 200 free and 100 back. Just this past weekend, Parkhe competed at Futures in West Fargo where she swam four season bests.

The final scratch of the day comes in the boys 100 freestyle as #11 Scotty Buff has scratched. Buff was only entered in two events this meet, the 100 free and 100 fly. He is the second seed in the 100 butterfly.

Although US Worlds team member Cox scratched the 100 free, notably on the boys side, US Worlds team member Henry McFadden is still on the heat sheets for the 100 freestyle. McFadden swam in prelims on the US 4×200 freestyle relay just last week after he finished sixth in the event at US Nationals last month.

McFadden competed in the 100 free at Nationals as well, swimming a personal best of 48.97 in prelims before finishing 16th (49.23) in finals. Fukuoka Japan, where 2023 Worlds was held, is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

There are no scratches in the top 16 of the 400 IMs.