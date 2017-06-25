Claire Tuggle Breaks 26-Year-Old 11-12 NAG In Girls 400 Free

12-year-old sensation Claire Tuggle of the Clovis Swim Club broke a 26-year-old National Age Group Record this weekend, clocking a time of 4:18.41 in the girls 11-12 400 freestyle. The swim, done at the 2017 Summer Slam Champs in Fresno, breaks the record of Dee Brown, who went 4:19.48 back in 1991.

Tuggle now owns seven NAGs, but this marks her first long course 11-12 record. She owns the 10 & under record in the 400 free (4:37.41), and also owns five SCY records: the 200 and 500 free in both the 10 & under and 11-12 age groups, as well as the 11-12 200 IM.

After taking off over seven seconds in the 400 (her previous best was 4:25.76), Tuggle had another impressive showing in the 200 IM, taking off another big chunk of time in 2:20.03. That swim just misses Missy Franklin‘s 11-12 NAG of 2:19.12, set back in 2008.

Tuggle will have a shot at another record at the meet, as she’s slated to swim the 200 free later today. She’ll need to knock just over two seconds off her best of 2:05.49 to get down to the record, also set by Dee Brown in 1991, which stands at 2:03.38.

With her 13th birthday coming up in July, this could be her last chance to nab yet another 11-12 NAG.