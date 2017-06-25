Claire Tuggle Breaks 26-Year-Old 11-12 NAG In Girls 400 Free

  James Sutherland | June 25th, 2017

12-year-old sensation Claire Tuggle of the Clovis Swim Club broke a 26-year-old National Age Group Record this weekend, clocking a time of 4:18.41 in the girls 11-12 400 freestyle. The swim, done at the 2017 Summer Slam Champs in Fresno, breaks the record of Dee Brown, who went 4:19.48 back in 1991.

Tuggle now owns seven NAGs, but this marks her first long course 11-12 record. She owns the 10 & under record in the 400 free (4:37.41), and also owns five SCY records: the 200 and 500 free in both the 10 & under and 11-12 age groups, as well as the 11-12 200 IM.

After taking off over seven seconds in the 400 (her previous best was 4:25.76), Tuggle had another impressive showing in the 200 IM, taking off another big chunk of time in 2:20.03. That swim just misses Missy Franklin‘s 11-12 NAG of 2:19.12, set back in 2008.

Tuggle will have a shot at another record at the meet, as she’s slated to swim the 200 free later today. She’ll need to knock just over two seconds off her best of 2:05.49 to get down to the record, also set by Dee Brown in 1991, which stands at 2:03.38.

With her 13th birthday coming up in July, this could be her last chance to nab yet another 11-12 NAG.

Swimmer

Wow.

38 minutes 33 seconds ago
38 minutes 33 seconds ago
Lane four

This young lady could very well be the real deal!

37 minutes 43 seconds ago
37 minutes 43 seconds ago
marklewis

She must have won the race by a huge margin.

Congratulations, Claire.

33 minutes 11 seconds ago
33 minutes 11 seconds ago
James Sutherland

Almost 30 seconds!

30 minutes 2 seconds ago
30 minutes 2 seconds ago
