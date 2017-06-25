Check Out The Full Schedule For 2017 U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

With U.S. Nationals set to begin in less than two days, let’s take a closer look at the meet schedule and how it might impact some of the big names (or has already impacted their entries).

The five day affair will feature four events per day, save day 4 which has just three. The schedule is much different than the Olympic schedule, the Olympic Trials schedule, and even the schedule for this year’s Worlds.

For example, both the 400 free and 400 IM have traditionally been at the beginning of the schedule at the Olympics, and at the World Championships the 400 free is at the start and the 400 IM at the end. This upcoming week in Indianapolis, those two events will be smack-dab in the middle of the competition on days 3 and 4. Take a look at the full schedule below:

DAY 1

200m Butterfly

100m Freestyle

Women’s 800m Freestyle (Timed Final)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Timed Final)

DAY 2

200m Freestyle

200m Breaststroke

200m Backstroke

50m Butterfly

DAY 3

400m Individual Medley

100m Butterfly

50m Breaststroke

50m Backstroke

DAY 4

400m Freestyle

100m Breaststroke

100m Backstroke

DAY 5

Women’s 1500m Freestyle (Timed Final)

200m Individual Medley

Men’s 800m Freestyle (Timed Final)

50m Freestyle

The schedule has had an impact on some swimmers entries. For example, Kelsi Worrell opted out of the 200 fly choosing to focus on the 100 free which is directly after. This conflict will likely affect others who still entered both, such as Jack Conger and Tom Shields.

Another conflict that could cause problems in some schedules is the 200 free and 200 back combo on day 2. Jay Litherland has opted out of the 200 back to focus on the 200 free, despite finishing 9th at the Olympic Trials. Others, such as Jacob Pebley, Hali Flickinger and Drew Kibler, have entered both, but may choose to scratch out of one (though there will be about a 2-hour break between events in prelims).

Another issue on the schedule that some have expressed concern with is the men’s 1500 being on day 1, which has resulted in multiple swimmers sitting out such as Clark Smith and Zane Grothe. The field in that race is now very wide open, but consequently could be a very weak one for the U.S. once we get to Budapest.

Check out USA Swimming’s meet info, including the schedule and full guidelines here. You can see the timelines for prelims here.