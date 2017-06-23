Kelsi Worrell Out Of 200 Fly At World Champ Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Initially we had predicted Kelsi Worrell to finish 2nd in the women’s 200 fly at US Nationals and thus earn a spot in the event at the World Championships. However, upon the release of the psych sheets, we’ve learned she will not contest the event on day 1, instead choosing to focus on the 100 free which is directly afterwards.

This is a somewhat surprising move since she has contested this event at four different meets this season, and sits as the 2nd fastest American this year at 2:09.04. Choosing the 100 free instead will potentially give her the opportunity to swim the 400 free relay in Budapest if she manages to place 6th or better. She finished 8th at the Olympic Trials last year, just missing a relay spot.

At the Santa Clara Pro Swim she had said in an interview that one of her motivations this summer was to be in more events and more relays at Worlds, and this certainly aligns with that plan. Along with the 400 free relay, she could potentially maneuver her way onto the mixed freestyle relay, at least the prelims, if she performs well enough.

Along with the 100 free, Worrell will swim the 50 fly, 100 fly and 50 free in Indianapolis. She’s favored to win the 50 and 100 fly, as she’s seeded 1st in both. She’s seeded 7th in the 100 free and 9th in the 50 free.

With our updated predictions Cassidy Bayer moves into 2nd for the other World Championship spot along with Hali Flickinger, and Maddie Wright moves into the top-8.