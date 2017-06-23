Jimmy Feigen A Surprise Entrant At U.S. Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Among the many surprises on the psych sheets for U.S. Nationals was the entry of Jimmy Feigen, who hasn’t competed since Rio and was thought to be done with the sport.

Feigen qualified for the Olympics last summer in the 400 free relay, placing 5th in the 100 free final at the Olympic Trials in 48.57. He went onto win gold in Rio as a prelim swimmer, splitting 48.57 in the morning before teammates Caeleb Dressel, Michael Phelps, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian went onto win gold in the final.

After the Games Feigen was involved in the infamous gas station situation with three teammates, including Ryan Lochte, and was subsequently suspended for four months. After the whole debacle Feigen indicated he did not intend on gunning for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and with no competitions under his belt since Rio, it seemed safe to assume he was done.

But he’s apparently back, entered in the 50 and 100 free in Indianapolis. In the 100 he’s seeded 4th, behind three of the men who beat him in Omaha. The fourth, Anthony Ervin, has opted to sit out of the event and focus solely on the 50 free. In the 50, Feigen is seeded 7th, the exact place he finished at the Olympic Trials. The 27-year-old will represent the New York Athletic Club.