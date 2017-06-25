Tuggle Smashes Her 2nd 11-12 NAG Of The Day With 2:02 200 Free

  James Sutherland | June 25th, 2017

12-year-old Claire Tuggle has done it again, breaking her second National Age Group Record of the day in the girls 11-12 LCM 200 freestyle.

At the 2017 Summer Slam Champs in Fresno, California, Tuggle started the day off by removing a 26-year-old record from the books in the 400 free, touching in a time of 4:18.41. That swim brought Dee Brown‘s 1991 mark of 4:19.48 off the books, and gave Tuggle her 7th NAG.

About three hours later she narrowly missed Missy Franklin‘s 200 IM NAG of 2:19.12 by less than second in 2:20.03, earning herself another big PB.

Just over three hours later she was at it again, knocking over three seconds off her best in the 200 free to clock 2:02.21, and break another one of Brown’s records. Brown also held the 200 free record from 1991 at 2:03.38, but Tuggle dismantled it by over a second, and impressively by a wider margin than she broke the 400 record.

The swim also qualifies her for U.S. Nationals, dipping below the standard of 2:02.39. At 12, she’s now incredibly the 42nd fastest American in the event this year.

With this amazing day of racing, Tuggle has removed the two oldest girls 11-12 NAGs off the books. She now owns eight national records. Take a look below:

  • Girls 10 & Under SCY 200 Free – 1:58.20 – 2015
  • Girls 10 & Under SCY 500 Free – 5:13.74 – 2015
  • Girls 10 & Under LCM 400 Free – 4:37.41 – 2015
  • Girls 11-12 SCY 200 Free – 1:47.71 – 2017
  • Girls 11-12 SCY 500 Free – 4:49.32 – 2017
  • Girls 11-12 SCY 200 IM – 2:03.23 – 2017
  • Girls 11-12 LCM 200 Free – 2:02.21 – 2017
  • Girls 11-12 LCM 400 Free – 4:18.41 – 2017

Tuggle will be turning 13 in July, and has certainly left a mark on the 11-12 record book with five different records. She’ll be chasing some iconic names in her new age group, as Sippy Woodhead owns both the 200 & 400 LC 13-14 records, while Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky own the 200 & 500 yard records.

Results from this meet are available on Meet Mobile under ‘2017 Summer Slam Champs’.

6 Comments on "Tuggle Smashes Her 2nd 11-12 NAG Of The Day With 2:02 200 Free"

Hswimmer

2:02 omg!!

NCSwimFan

Becoming the youngest Phillips 66 Nationals qualifier in the country, no less! Well done!

Attila the Runt

Insane. Assuming you DQ Kornelia Ender for doping, that 2:02 would have won a bronze medal at the 1976 Olympics.

