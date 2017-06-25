Seto Gets IM Revenge On Verraszto On Final Night Of Sette Colli

54TH SETTE COLLI/INTERNATIONAL SWIM

More meet records fell on the final day of the 54th Sette Colli International Swim Meet in Rome, Italy today. Yesterday spectators were treated to a thrilling 400m IM duel between winner David Verraszto of Hungary and Daiya Seto of Japan and the two titans brought the same heat to the pool tonight in the sprint IM.

Neither Verraszto nor Seto took on the 200m IM as part of their Olympic schedules, but they posted world-class times tonight that would have landed them in or near the final. Seto led tonight wire-to-wire, splitting 25.23/29.81/33.75/28.75 for a quick final mark of 1:57.54 for the gold. That overtook the previous Sette Colli meet record of 1:57.94 held by Brazil’s Thiago Pereira since 2012.

Verraszto couldn’t quite match the back-end speed of Seto, as he finished well over a second behind in 1:59.25. That still checks-in as the Hungarian’s fastest of the season, while Seto nailed a wicked-fast 1:56.90 last fall that remains as the 4th fastest in the world before U.S. Trials. Bronze tonight went to Thiago Simon of Brazil, who notched a time of 1:59.99 to represent the other finalist to crack the 2-minute barrier in the race.

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor was impressive as well in the women’s version of the 200m IM race, taking the win in a new meet record time of 2:10.01. That surpassed her 2:11.08 outing from the Mare Nostrum Monaco stop and rockets the British Olympic silver medalist into 5th place in the world rankings. Splits for the Brit include 27.74/32.82/37.98/31.47. Remarkably, the old meet record which SMOC overtook tonight was held by successful Australian IMer Stephanie Rice, who held the 2:11.34 mark since way back in 2008.

Silver in the women’s 200 IM tonight went to Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova, who nailed a runner-up time of 2:11.41. That’s quick enough to check-in as a new national record, beating her own time of 2:12.88 at this very same meet last year. Australia got on the podium, courtesy of Kotuku Ngawati, who finished in 2:12.18 for bronze. British Olympian Hannah Miley won the B-Final in 2:13.03.

Olympic champion Pernille Blume topped the podium tonight in the women’s splash n’ dash, taking the event in a new meet record time of 24.13. That outperformed the 24.21 meet record held by tonight’s silver medalist, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who notched 24.21 back in 2012. Tonight, Kromo fired off a still solid 24.39 for silver, while Dutch sprinter Tamara Van Vilet scored a bronze with her 25.04 outing.

Blume’s result tonight checks-in as the Dane’s fastest of the season by .01, surpassing her 24.14 clocked at the Danish Open. Kromo has been a tenth faster at the Mare Nostrum Barcelona, holding the world’s 3rd fastest performance this season in 24.29.

Ukraine’s Andrii Govorov brought the heat in the men’s 50m butterfly, topping the field in a fierce 23.01, a new meet record. That overtook the 23.09 he notched just this morning and skims past the 23.05 he earned at Canet. Brazilian beast Nicholas Santos scored 23.08 for silver, while British speedster Ben Proud rounded out the podium with a time of 23.32.

Hungary scored the men’s 100m freestyle victory, thanks to a swift performance by winner Dominik Kozma. Kozma opened in 23.08 and wound up with a final time of 48.68 after leading the entire 100m, giving the 26-year-old a new personal best. Bruno Fratus of Brazil, who already won gold in the 50m distance earlier in the meet, settled for silver here in 48.75, just .02 ahead of Australian Olympian James Magnussen‘s 48.77.

Two other men were also sub-49 with Aussie Cameron McEvoy finishing in 48.92 for 4th and British swimmer Duncan Scott earning a mark of 48.93.

Additional Winners: