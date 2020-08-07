Claire Curzan Back in Action at TAC Titans Invite This Weekend

TAC Titans Invitational Meet

August 7-9, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25 yard (SCY) course

Claire Curzan and the TAC Titans will be back in action this weekend for their 2nd meet post-quarantine, this time in a dual with the nearby Marlins of Raleigh.

This means more racing from the country’s newest National Age Group Record breaker Claire Curzan. In her last meet, Curzan swam under the 15-16 National Age Group Records in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly (watch video here). The results were controversial because USA Swimming said that even for sanctioned meets in July, times would not count for ‘national programs’ or qualifying meets beyond the LSC level. Their guidelines, however, did not explicitly address national age group records. There was further controversy because she raced in those heats against male swimmers.

USA Swimming ultimately ratified Curzan’s records. With almost a year to go until she turns 17, however, she has plenty of time to break those marks again and erase any gray areas surrounding them.

This weekend, she’s scheduled to swim the 50 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 100 free. She swam all of those events (plus the 200 fly) 3 weeks ago, and put up best times in each.

Among her best competition will be MOR’s Abby Arens, an NC State commit and the 8th-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2020. Those two will swim head-to-head in the 50 free and 100 fly.

In Arens’ other two swims, she’ll face off against another pair of impressive TAC swimmers. Arens is the top seed in the 100 yard breaststroke (59.76), ahead of USA Swimming Junior National Team member Charlotte Hook class of 2021 Florida commit and the #17 recruit in her class Brooke Zettel.