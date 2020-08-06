Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Claire Curzan’s (Now Ratified) NAGs From The TAC Titans Intrasquad

Back in July, Claire Curzan set the pool on fire at the three-day TAC Titans Intrasquad meet, going under three girls 15-16 National Age Group Records in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly.

While it was initially unclear whether or not the records would be officially recognized as NAGs by USA Swimming, specifically because of the organization’s policy that swims in July would not qualify for national-level meets, the 16-year-old’s record swims ended up getting ratified on July 31. USA Swimming decided that the policy didn’t specifically extend to National Age Group Records.

In addition to the three records, Curzan also set personal best times in the 100 back and 100 fly. Check out her times and subsequent time drops below:

  • 50 free – 21.51 (-0.26)
  • 100 free – 47.23 (-0.44)
  • 100 fly – 50.03 (-0.32)
  • 200 fly – 1:53.59 (-0.77)
  • 100 back – 51.01 (-0.22)

Watch all of her race videos from the meet below:

Note: due to video restrictions you will have to go to YouTube to watch the videos other than the 50 free. All are timestamped for the start of each race.

50 Free (Lane 1)

100 Free (Lane 5)

  • Previous NAG Record: 47.49, Gretchen Walsh (2019)
  • New NAG Record: 47.23, Claire Curzan

100 Fly (Lane 3)

100 Back (Lane 6)

  • Previous Best Time: 51.23
  • New Best Time: 51.01

200 Fly (Lane 6)

  • Previous Best Time: 1:54.36
  • New Best Time: 1:53.59

 

