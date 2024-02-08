City of Scottsdale Will Return To Court In Swim Neptune Case Over Pool Use

Courtesy: Robert Dickson

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court held that the City of Scottsdale did not violate state laws related to renting out city pools for youth swim competitions, but the City might have violated its own standards and policies.

In 2019, Neptune Swim Foundation (Swim Neptune) filed a lawsuit against Scottsdale following the City’s denial of Swim Neptune’s request for a contract to use city pools for age group meets. After denying Swim Neptune, Scottsdale decided to enter into an agreement with Scottsdale Aquatic Club (SAC), a nonprofit and 2024 USA Swimming Silver Medal Club that has held the contract for more than half a century.

The lawsuit, filed by Swim Neptune and Goldwater Institute, alleges that Swim Neptune’s bid was three times more than SAC. Goldwater is a think-tank, whose website states that they “fight[s] in court to advance freedom and defend individual rights.” Goldwater alleged that SAC’s $3 hourly rate per lane is 70% less than what the pool charges other users and that the City is losing $284,000 annually under the agreement.

The Plaintiffs allege that by awarding the contract to SAC, the City violated a state law that prohibits governments from awarding low-bid contracts if the cost is not outweighed by the public benefits. By violating state law, Plaintiffs argue that SAC received unnecessary benefits. In 2020, the Superior Court ruled against Swim Neptune and held that just because the group “agreed to pay more does not mean that the City’s deal with Scottsdale Aquatic Club is so inequitable that it amounts to a subsidy.” The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously affirmed the lower court’s judgment and held, “Neptune’s failed bid was not sufficient to prove that what the city gave… far exceeded what it received in return.”

But it was not all victories on Tuesday for the City of Scottsdale.

The second claim of the lawsuit alleged that the City violated its own standards in awarding the bid to SAC. The City has a process of scoring and ranking bidders on various criteria before making its final decision. In this instance, the City miscalculated when awarding a higher score to SAC over Swim Neptune.

Instead of recalculating, the City requested that both parties put on a presentation in order to win the bid. Swim Neptune refused the request and the City ended all bidding and extended their contract with SAC for another year.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court reversed the lower court’s ruling and held, “the city acted arbitrarily and abused its discretion by canceling the (bidding war) so it could favor (the Aquatic Club) by extending the 2016 license.”

The Supreme Court pointed out four issues that will now be argued when the case returns to the Maricopa County Superior Court:

The City moved the goalpost when Neptune scored higher. The City treated the score with lesser importance when it favored Neptune. The City found flaws in contract guidelines only after Neptune scored higher. The City may have canceled the bid process too late.

The City will now have the burden of rebutting each of the Supreme Court’s issues with the bid process.

“The Supreme Court’s decision will help guard against abuse and favoritism in the public procurement process,” Goldwater Vice President for Litigation Jon Riches wrote in an email to The Republic following Tuesday’s decision. “It will also help ensure that taxpayers get a fair deal when cities allow private parties to use public property.”

Scottsdale Aquatic Club was the age group home for Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck and Cal Bear All-American Ryan Hoffer.