Dartmouth Men’s Basketball Team Votes to Unionize

Dartmouth men’s basketball program took another step towards becoming the first team in college sports to successfully join a labor union. On Tuesday, the athletes voted 13-2, a complete roster turnout, in favor of joining the Services Employees International (SEIU) Local 560.

The players were permitted to vote following a NLRB regional director’s ruling on Feb. 6.

“Because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, I find that the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the [National Labor Relations] Act,” wrote NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks, according to ESPN.

The two player representatives for the basketball team, Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil, issued a statement following the vote.

“Today is a big day for our team. We stuck together all season and won this election. It is self-evident that we, as students, can also be both campus workers and union members. Dartmouth seems to be stuck in the past. It’s time for the age of amateurism to end.”

The university also released a statement.

“For decades, Dartmouth has been proud to build productive relationships with the five unions that are currently part of our campus community. We always negotiate in good faith and have deep respect for our 1,500 union colleagues, including the members of SEIU Local 560. In this isolated circumstance, however, the student’s on the men’s basketball team are not in any way employed by Dartmouth. For Ivy League students who are varsity athletes, academics are of primary importance, and athletic pursuit is part of the educational experience. Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate. We, therefore, do not believe unionization is appropriate.”

The vote today is a long way from the finish line for either party. There is a window for the parties to object to the election, and then another period to request for review of NLRB regional director Laura Sacks’ ruling with the NLRB. If, during that process, the Board determines that the players are employees and Dartmouth still refuses to bargain, the case can be appealed to a federal appeals court and lastly, the U.S. Supreme Court.

By the time a final decision is made, all the players who voted today could be long out of eligibility.

Nonetheless, this is a major decision in the world of college athletics. Every week it seems there is another important decision or ruling made in favor of the athletes.

In recent years, Dartmouth has found itself on the wrong end of legal battles. In July 2020, Dartmouth announced it was cutting 5 varsity athletics teams, including men’s and women’s swimming and diving. Six months later, after the women’s swimming and diving and women’s golf programs threatened to file Title IX complaints, Dartmouth announced they were immediately reinstating all five programs.

The day is not over for Dartmouth men’s basketball as they tip off against Harvard Tuesday night at 7:00 pm. Dartmouth is currently 5-21 (1-12) and last place in the Ivy League. That game concludes the team’s season, as only the top four in the Ivy League qualify for the conference tournament.