Labor Board Rules Dartmouth Basketball Players Are Employees, Putting NCAA Model At Risk

A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional director has issued a ruling that could change the landscape of college sports.

On Monday, the NLRB director ruled that Dartmouth College basketball players are employees of the school under U.S. labor law, opening the door for them, and possibly all NCAA athletes, to unionize.

All 15 members of Dartmouth’s men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the Service Employees International Union, which already represents some of the school’s employees.

“Because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, I find that the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the [National Labor Relations] Act,” wrote NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks, according to ESPN.

“Additionally, I find that asserting jurisdiction would not create instability in labor relations. Accordingly, I shall direct an election in the petitioned-for unit.”

Unionizing would allow players to negotiate over working conditions, such as practice hours and travel, in addition to salary.

Dartmouth competes in the Ivy League, which doesn’t provide athletic scholarships, unlike other Division I institutions. The ruling specifically touched on the non-monetary compensation the players receive in addition to the amount of control the school has over them, in constituting them as employees.

Dartmouth basketball player representatives Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil issued a statement, calling the ruling “a significant step forward for college athletes” and saying they’re “excited to see how this decision will impact college sports nationwide.”

“We believe that other athletes will recognize the opportunities this ruling presents and will be inspired to follow suit,” the statement said, according to ESPN.

“This association aims to foster unity, advocate for athletes’ rights and well-being, and create a platform for collaborative decision-making. We look forward to working with our fellow Ivy League athletes to bring positive change to the landscape of college sports and the Ivy League.”

The NCAA and universities have long maintained that athletes are students and not employees, even lobbying Congress for a federal law to codify the classification.

“It’s the first step to potential employee status for college athletes,” Gabe Feldman, a sports law professor at Tulane, told ESPN.

“But on the flip side, if Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees, not only what athletes are not employees, but does this make the music students employees? So this may open the door too far?”

A Dartmouth spokesperson told Front Office Sports that the school will appeal the ruling.

“Unlike other institutions where athletics generates millions of dollars in net revenue, the costs of Dartmouth’s athletics program far exceed any revenue from the program–costs that Dartmouth bears as part of our participation in the Ivy League,” the school said.

“We also do not compensate our athletes, nor do we provide athletic scholarships; all scholarships are based on financial need.”

In a 2021 memo, NLRB’s top lawyer Jennifer Abruzzo said college athletes should be considered employees.

“The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport,” Abruzzo wrote.

In October, Dartmouth argued that the players shouldn’t be considered employees because athletics are part of the school’s academic mission.

“At Dartmouth, students’ primary objective is learning,” school attorney Joe McConnell said last year. “Dartmouth has adopted policies reflecting that students who participate in intercollegiate athletics are students first and athletes second.”

The NCAA’s amateurism model has been under fire for some time, and currently faces numerous legal and political threats.

The first step was NIL, and the ability to unionize would shake things up much further.

“I think they’re all different sides to a similar threat,” Feldman said.

“And the threat is the loss of control over the ability to restrict compensation to athletes. And we are closer than we’ve ever been to a system where college athletes not only receive significant additional compensation, but also have a vote in how much compensation they receive.”