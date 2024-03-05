Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring the 2024 NCAA Division II Psych Sheets

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 12-16, 2024
  • Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH
  • Defending Champs: Nova Southeastern women (1x) & UIndy men (1x)

With the release of the psych sheets for the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, we can project the score of the swimming portion of the meet based on seeds. As a reminder, there are 310 points still not accounted for from the diving portion of the meet, which is much more difficult to project.

Based on season-best swims, this scoring gives good insight into the team race shaping up this year – and sets the tone for any upsets, climbs, or falls in the final rankings.

Defending champions Nova Southeastern top the women’s rankings by a healthy margin, led by 2023 Women’s Swimmer of the Year Emily Trieschmann who is seeded to score a perfect 80 points across the 200, 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle. She competed in the same slate of events last season, sweeping the 500-1000-1650 and taking 3rd in the 200 free.

Last year’s runner-ups UIndy have the 4th-most psych sheet points, but have the most relay upswing of the top five. Notably, they are the defending champions in the 400 free relay but lurk in 14th on the psych sheets.

The men’s side looks to be a lot closer at the top, with Tampa and Drury being separated by only 16 points and defending champs UIndy just 20 points behind. Tampa has never placed in the top two of an NCAA championship, and UIndy’s title last year was their first in program history. Meanwhile Drury is no stranger to the top of the podium, having taken home 12 national titles and nine runner-up finishes, including last season.

Similar to the women’s meet, the projected men’s individual scorers are led by 2023 Men’s Swimmer of the Year Benjamin Sampson of Colorado Mesa. Sampson is also seeded to score a perfect 80 points, leading the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. He is the defending champion in the 200 IM and 200 back.

Henderson State’s Lamar Taylor shared the award with Sampson last year. He is only entered in three individual events and is top seed in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, and 3rd in the 100 back. He entered the same events last year and swept all three.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: These projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points
Nova S’eastern 510.5 358.5 152
Colorado Mesa 466.5 288.5 178
Drury 421 249 172
Indy 263.5 161.5 102
Lynn 234.5 122.5 112
Tampa 167.5 91.5 76
West Florida 166.5 76.5 90
Wayne State 164 124 40
Augustana (W) 138 46 92
Wingate 133 47 86
Findlay 104.5 64.5 40
Grand Valley 104 60 44
Simon Fraser 104 60 44
Delta State 101.5 37.5 64
NMU 71 23 48
Henderson St. 61 61 0
McKendree 61 1 60
West Chester 57.5 25.5 32
Mines 50 50 0
Carson-Newman 45.5 1.5 44
CSU East Bay 39 19 20
Oklahoma Christian 39 27 12
MSU Mankato 38 16 22
UMSL 34 26 8
Florida Southern 33 27 6
Azusa Pacific 25 25 0
Bloomsburg 25 25 0
Truman St. 11 11 0
Sioux Falls 9 9 0
Emmanuel 6 6 0
Davenport 5 5 0
Rollins 5 5 0
Florida Tech 4 4 0
IUP 4 4 0
Jewell 4 4 0
Truman 3 3 0
Northern State 2 2 0
WCU 2 2 0
UNC-Pembroke 1 1 0

Men

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points
Tampa 376 214 162
Drury 360 218 142
Indy 340.5 188.5 152
Colorado Mesa 326 182 144
McKendree 300 148 152
Grand Valley 261.5 149.5 112
Henderson St. 259.5 139.5 120
Nova S’eastern 230 170 60
Oklahoma Christian 201 155 46
Findlay 149.5 61.5 88
Florida Southern 119 43 76
Saginaw Valley 85 49 36
NMU 82 24 58
Missouri S & T 77 43 34
Lewis 75.5 41.5 34
Wayne State 61 43 18
St. Cloud St.-M 54 16 38
Wingate 48 28 20
Ouachita 30 30 0
Simon Fraser 27 27 0
Carson-Newman 26 10 16
Rollins 25 25 0
Fresno Pacific 22 22 0
West Chester 22 16 6
Catawba 21.5 21.5 0
IUP 18 18 0
Mines 16 16 0
Wayne 15 15 0
Florida Tech 14 14 0
Montevallo 14 6 8
Clarion 9.5 9.5 0
Henderson St. 8 0 8
Barry U 7 7 0
Delta State 6 0 6
Saginaw 6 0 6
UMSL 6 6 0
Quincy 5 5 0
Lynn 4.5 4.5 0
Davenport 4 4 0

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!