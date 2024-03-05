Scoring the 2024 NCAA Division II Psych Sheets

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

March 12-16, 2024

Location: Spire Institute, Geneva, OH

Defending Champs: Nova Southeastern women (1x) & UIndy men (1x)

With the release of the psych sheets for the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, we can project the score of the swimming portion of the meet based on seeds. As a reminder, there are 310 points still not accounted for from the diving portion of the meet, which is much more difficult to project.

Based on season-best swims, this scoring gives good insight into the team race shaping up this year – and sets the tone for any upsets, climbs, or falls in the final rankings.

Defending champions Nova Southeastern top the women’s rankings by a healthy margin, led by 2023 Women’s Swimmer of the Year Emily Trieschmann who is seeded to score a perfect 80 points across the 200, 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle. She competed in the same slate of events last season, sweeping the 500-1000-1650 and taking 3rd in the 200 free.

Last year’s runner-ups UIndy have the 4th-most psych sheet points, but have the most relay upswing of the top five. Notably, they are the defending champions in the 400 free relay but lurk in 14th on the psych sheets.

The men’s side looks to be a lot closer at the top, with Tampa and Drury being separated by only 16 points and defending champs UIndy just 20 points behind. Tampa has never placed in the top two of an NCAA championship, and UIndy’s title last year was their first in program history. Meanwhile Drury is no stranger to the top of the podium, having taken home 12 national titles and nine runner-up finishes, including last season.

Similar to the women’s meet, the projected men’s individual scorers are led by 2023 Men’s Swimmer of the Year Benjamin Sampson of Colorado Mesa. Sampson is also seeded to score a perfect 80 points, leading the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 back, and 200 back. He is the defending champion in the 200 IM and 200 back.

Henderson State’s Lamar Taylor shared the award with Sampson last year. He is only entered in three individual events and is top seed in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, and 3rd in the 100 back. He entered the same events last year and swept all three.

PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUAL & RELAY SWIMMING EVENTS ONLY

(Note: These projections do not include diving.)

Women

Team Total Points Individual Points Relay Points Nova S’eastern 510.5 358.5 152 Colorado Mesa 466.5 288.5 178 Drury 421 249 172 Indy 263.5 161.5 102 Lynn 234.5 122.5 112 Tampa 167.5 91.5 76 West Florida 166.5 76.5 90 Wayne State 164 124 40 Augustana (W) 138 46 92 Wingate 133 47 86 Findlay 104.5 64.5 40 Grand Valley 104 60 44 Simon Fraser 104 60 44 Delta State 101.5 37.5 64 NMU 71 23 48 Henderson St. 61 61 0 McKendree 61 1 60 West Chester 57.5 25.5 32 Mines 50 50 0 Carson-Newman 45.5 1.5 44 CSU East Bay 39 19 20 Oklahoma Christian 39 27 12 MSU Mankato 38 16 22 UMSL 34 26 8 Florida Southern 33 27 6 Azusa Pacific 25 25 0 Bloomsburg 25 25 0 Truman St. 11 11 0 Sioux Falls 9 9 0 Emmanuel 6 6 0 Davenport 5 5 0 Rollins 5 5 0 Florida Tech 4 4 0 IUP 4 4 0 Jewell 4 4 0 Truman 3 3 0 Northern State 2 2 0 WCU 2 2 0 UNC-Pembroke 1 1 0

Men