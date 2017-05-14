CIF-SS D2’s Jacob Mullin: “This meet was a big surprise for me” (video)

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Friday, May 12th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

South Pasadena High School senior Jacob Mullin won the 100 fly and the 100 back on Saturday at CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships in Riverside, California. As he told SwimSwam in the interview below, his victories came as a surprise to him. After finishing fourth in the 100 fly in prelims with 49.68, he blasted a 47.79 in finals, coming within .24 of Chase Bloch’s 2010 meet record. It was a personal best by 1 full second. Similarly, in the 100 back, Mullin was third after the prelims session, having gone 49.84. He went nearly 1.4 seconds faster in finals, improving his PB by .95.

The Cornell University commit talked with SwimSwam’s Anne Lepesant after the meet: