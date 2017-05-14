Torrey Pines Shines At CIF San Diego Division 1 Championships

2017 CIF San Diego Section Championships, Division 1

Prelims: May 11, 2017

Finals: May 13, 2017

Granite Hills High School, El Cajon, California

Meet Information

Results can be found on meet mobile: search: “CIF San Diego”

Torrey Pines High School opened the 2017 CIF Division 1 San Diego section by sweeping the medley relays. The women won the 200 medley relay by nearly 2 seconds, clocking 1:46.01. The Torrey Pines girls also went on to win the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. The men finished first by over a second at 1:36.26. The Torrey Pines boys were also able to win the 400 free relay to end the finals session.

Jordan Blitz, of Torrey Pines, won his second gold medal of the evening in the 200 free as the only swimmer to dip under the 1:40 mark. Blitz won at 1:39.71. He doubled up on his 200 free title by winning the 500 later in the session. Blitz went 4:30.53 en route to his second individual title.

Blitz wasn’t the only Torrey Pines swimmer making waves individually in El Cajon. Kira Crage swept the sprint freestyle events. Crage won both the 50 and 100 handedly, clocking 23.60 and 50.90 respectively.

In addition to Torrey Pines, Carlsbad High School put up some big swims on Saturday. Sophomore Anna Brooker won the 200 IM by almost 4 seconds in 2:03.55.

In the boy’s 100 fly, Brooker’s teammate Sukhman Singh took home the title. The senior from Carlsbad High School won the event by over 2 seconds, finishing in 49.35. Singh completed a double by winning the 100 back in 50.33.

In the final women’s individual of the night, Amelia Cho of Torrey Pines won the 100 breast for the women. Cho finished in 1:04.25, just out-touching teammate Dani Rosenthal who took home silver. Torrey Pines completed a 1-2-3 with Isabella Boese, who finished third in the event.

Other event winners from the San Diego Section:

Lindsay Turner , Carlsbad, 200 free: 1:49.68

Jaedan Calder , Vista, 50 free: 21.24

Lukas Marxer , Canyon Crest, 100 free: 46.66

Kalie Novosedliak , Carlsbad, 500 Free: 4:52.69

Poway High School, Men’s 200 Free Relay, 1:27.39

Leah Coffin , Torrey Pines, 100 Back: 56.92, 100 Fly: 54.56

Carlson Temple, Patrick Henry, 100 Breast: 56.98, 200 IM: 1:53.15

Team Results:

Women:

Torrey Pines High School – 474 Carlsbad High School – 351 Canyon Crest Academy – 267

Men: