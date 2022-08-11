CIF San Diego DII Champion Keirlyn Mullica Verbally Commits to Richmond

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keirlyn Mullica of Carlsbad, CA has verbally committed to swim for the University of Richmond beginning in the 2023-24 season. She is a rising senior at Sage Creek High School and swims year-round with Rancho San Dieguito.

It is with immense gratitude that I would like to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my studies at the University of Richmond!! I would like to thank Coach Matt, Coach Caleb, Coaches Joe and Brandon, Coach Agatha, and my family and friends for making this possible! Go Spiders!!

Mullica is in her final year at Sage Creek High School. Junior year, she became a 2-time individual CIF San Diego Section DII champion. She swam the 100 back and the 100 fly, taking home gold in both events. She won the 100 fly by 1.18 seconds. Mullica narrowly beat her opponent in the 100 back, getting her hand on the wall 0.25 seconds ahead of the silver medalist to claim the title.

She qualified for the CIF State meet, where she finished 25th in the 100 fly and 16th in the B-final of the 100 back. She has one more year at the high school level.

Mullica’s versatility made her a 2022 Futures qualifier in a handful of events. She attended the Santa Clara Futures meet at the end of July, where she swam the 50 and 100 free, the 100 back, and the 100 and 200 fly. She made it back for a finals swim in the 100 back, touching 27th in prelims and 31st in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.87

200 free – 1:52.29

100 back – 55.79

200 back – 2:02.19

100 fly – 55.52

200 fly – 2:05.32

The Richmond Spiders won’t add Mullica to their roster until the fall of 2023. As a versatile swimmer, she will make a strong addition to the team. During the 2021-2022 season, Mullica would have been the Spiders’ second-fastest 100 backstroker and their third-fastest 200 backstroker. She would also have been third in the 100 and 200 fly.

The team finished third at the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships. Mullica’s times would have earned her a spot in the B-final of the 100 fly and back.

Richmond has already received verbals from Presley Baber and Caitlyn Cornell for its class of 2027.

