2022 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The opening finals session from the 2022 European Aquatics Championships at the famed Foro Italico pool in Rome is upon us, with medals on the line in three events tonight along with four rounds of semi-final action to get the competition underway.

This morning’s prelim session was a good one for the home squad, as Italy will have the maximum 12 swims tonight, including coming in with top seeds in the women’s 200 back (Margherita Panziera), men’s 100 breast (Nicolo Martinenghi) and the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay.

The lone individual final tonight will be the men’s 400 IM, where Hungarian David Verraszto will be seeking his sixth career medal in the event and fourth gold.

Verraszto, now 33, won consecutive silvers in 2010 and 2012 before reeling off three straight victories in 2014, 2016 and 2018, and then last year in Budapest he finished off the podium for the first time in more than a decade, taking fourth.

He comes in as the top seed after clocking a time of 4:15.52 in the prelims, with Spaniard Joan Lluis Pons Ramon (4:16.17), Italian Alberto Razzetti (4:17.21) and fellow Hungarian Hubert Kos (4:17.22) trailing.

Hungary will also occupy Lane 4 in the women’s 4×200 free relay final, as a quartet that included 16-year-old Lilla Minna Abraham leading off in 1:59.52 put up a time of 8:01.05 to narrowly lead the Netherlands (8:01.15) this morning.

Italy sits in third, while pre-race favorite Great Britain is lurking back in seventh.

The Italians lead the men’s 4×200 free after they produced a strong time of 7:09.03 this morning, with Gabriele Detti their quickest leg in 1:46.57. France (7:09.59) is a close second, with Wissam-Amazigh Yebba coming through with the fastest split in the entire field in 1:46.15.

The reigning Olympic champions from Great Britain averted disaster in the heats as they barely made the final, clocking 7:18.61 for eighth to narrowly get by Bulgaria (7:18.83). The Brits’ lone split sub-1:49.5 was Kieran Bird‘s 1:48.05. They’ll be able to sub-in Tom Dean and Matt Richards in the final, but early results indicate the swimmers may be fighting fatigue coming off the Commonwealth Games.

In addition to Panziera leading the women’s 200 back and Martinenghi heading up the men’s 100 breast, we’ll also see semi-final rounds of the men’s 50 fly and women’s 100 free, which will be the first two events on the program.

The 50 fly saw Dutchman Nyls Korstanje blast the lone sub-23 time of the session this morning in 22.90, and he’ll be joined the only two World Championship finalists in the field, defending champion Szebasztian Szabo and Italian Thomas Ceccon, in the second semi tonight.

Ceccon was fifth at Worlds and is the fastest European this year among swimmers in the field with a time of 22.79. Szabo won the title in May of last year and has been as fast as 22.91 in 2022. The third Euro in the Worlds final, Ben Proud, scratched out of this event.

In the women’s 100 free, we also saw a top-seeded Brit scratch in the form of Anna Hopkin, who, like essentially all of the British roster, is coming off of racing the Commonwealth Games just last week.

France’s Charlotte Bonnet led the prelims and was the only woman to break 54 seconds in a time of 53.92.

The women’s 200 back semis are led by Panziera (2:09.27) and Hungarian teenager Dora Molnar (2:09.53), who were the lone sub-2:10s in the prelims. Panziera is the two-time defending champion and the top Euro finisher from Worlds after placing fourth in Budapest (2:07.27).

The men’s 100 breast had four swimmers crack 1:00 in the heats, as reigning world champion Martinenghi locked in the top seed in 59.08. Arno Kamminga (59.32), Federico Poggio (59.49) and Valentin Bayer (59.76) follow.

Just as Martinenghi became the first swimmer not named Adam Peaty to win the 100 breast world title since 2013 in June, the door is open for someone to do something similar tomorrow night as Peaty, who is not competing in Rome, has won the last four European titles dating back to 2014.

The lone scratch of the session comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Lana Pudar, who has dropped the women’s 100 free semis to open the door for Belgium’s Roos Vanotterdijk. Vanotterdijk notably won an upset gold medal over Pudar in the 100 fly at the European Junior Championships last month.

