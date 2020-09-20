Chomutov Grand Prix Serving Up Next Week’s Czech C’ships

2020 CHOMUTOV GRAND PRIX

Thursday, September 17th & Friday, September 18th

Chomutov, Czech Republic

SCM (25m)

Results (when available)

Czech swimmers saw some action this weekend, competing at the Chomutov Grand Prix, a short course meters meet. The competition is a prelude to next weekend when the Czech National Championships are set to take place.

Barbora Seemanova got off to a quick start, producing a solid 400m free time of 4:11.16. That sits nearly 8 seconds outside her lifetime best and national record effort of 4:03.42 from October of last year, but still checks-in among the top 10 personal performances for the 20-year-old.

After her race she said, “I am just happy. Even though I only swam one race, I’m really happy about it. I swam to feel good and focused on technique rather than speed, and it’s a great time.”

30-year-old Jan Sefl was also among the set of elite competitors, with the veteran clocking a 50m fly in a time of 23.69 in the heats. Although he opted out of the final, his time would have been good enough for victory, as Ondrej Gemov got it done for gold in 24.66.

Sefl did land on the podium in the men’s 200m IM after producing a time of 2:00.00, while he nailed the 50m free win in 22.71, a time falling within his top 10 short course performances.

Sebastian Lunak put up a mark of 1:57.56 to top the men’s 200m fly podium, with his outing representing the 3rd fastest of his career. The men’s 100m fly saw Pavel Janecek nab the top spot in a time of 55.81. He also took the 100m back in 56.82.

Kristyna Horska got her hand on the wall first in the women’s 200m IM with her time of 2:11.35 beating out ISL Tokyo Frog Kings team member Simona Kubova by 2 solid seconds.