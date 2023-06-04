Chierghini Tops Caribe In 50 Free To Close Out Brazilian Championships

2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships wrapped up last night with the World Championships roster being subsequently released.

A total of 26 swimmers will be representing the nation in Fukuoka this summer, comprised of 14 men 12 women.

On the final night of action at Parque en Centro Esportivo Santos Dumont, 32-year-old Marcelo Chierighini topped the men’s 50m freestyle podium.

Chierghini clocked a time of 22.00 to get to the wall just .01 ahead of Gui Caribe. Caribe hit 22.01 while Pedro Spajari rounded out the top 3 in 22.13.

The men were hunting a World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 22.12 needed for the World Championships, a mark which both Chierghini and Caribe achieved.

For Chierighini, his time ranks him 24th in the world this season while Caribe is now right behind 25th.

The women’s 1500m free race also saw multiple swimmers get under the cut for Fukuoka, led by Viviane Jungblut.

Jungblut topped the field in a result of 16:14.76 while Beatriz Dizotti snagged silver in 16:16.93. Both women dipped under the 16:29.57 threshold needed for Fukuoka.

The pair represent the top 2 Brazilian women of all time in this event, with Dizotti owning the national record with the 16:04.21 she produced this past March. 26-year-old Jungblut owns a lifetime best of 16:09.27 from the heats of last year’s World Championships.

Additional Winners

Fernanda Goeij won the women’s 200m back in an effort of 2:14.43.

won the women’s 200m back in an effort of 2:14.43. The men’s 200m back saw Leonardo De Deus get it done for gold in 2:00.11 while American Nic Albiero secured silver in 2:00.66.

get it done for gold in 2:00.11 while American secured silver in 2:00.66. Gabi Albiero, Nic’s sister also from the University of Louisville, grabbed gold in the women’s 50m free in 25.13. Lorane Ferreira and Stephanie Balduccini tied for runner-up status in 25.27.

Nic’s sister also from the University of Louisville, grabbed gold in the women’s 50m free in 25.13. and tied for runner-up status in 25.27. Guilherme Da Costa clocked a mark of 7:58.69 to win the men’s 800m free.

As far as the competition went, Pinheiros took home the overall trophy, accumulating 2109 points in all. Minas Tenis Clube was next in line with 1635.50 points while Unisanta ranked 3rd as a team with 1518 points over the course of the 5-day affair.

The top swims overall in terms of World Aquatics points were Gabrielle Roncatto‘s 4:06.25 400m free and Marcelo Chierghini‘s 47.86 heats swim in the men’s 100m free.