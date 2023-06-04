2023 ABSOLUTE BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Absolute Brazilian Swimming Championships concluded last night with the Pinheiros Club taking home the overall trophy.

The nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships was ultimately announced, with a total of 26 swimmers, 14 men and 12 women, headed to Fukuoka based on their performances over the course of the 5-day competition.

As we reported, the Brazilian Swimming Federation (CBDA) originally dictated relatively stiff standards when it came to relays.

Initially, the CBDA required certain add-up times from this week’s results to send relays to the World Championships. Specifically, they wanted the 5th-place time from last year’s World Championships plus a 1.2 second allowance for relay exchange.

Only the women’s 4x200m free relay wound up meeting the minimum time standard. However, the CBDA decided to ease up on these standards, allowing all relays to make the journey to Fukuoka.

Dissecting the relay medal prospects for the World Championships, let’s specifically take a look at the men’s 4x100m free relay.

At these nationals, the men’s 100m freestyle individual results rendered the following top 4 times:

The total of these performances renders a total relay time of 3:13.51; or a time of 3:13.23 if you insert Chierghini’s prelims result.

At the 2022 World Championships, it took a time of 3:10.95 to make the podium. That’s what Italy produced for bronze while the nation of Australia collectively clocked a mark of 3:10.80 for silver. The United States topped the men’s 4x100m free podium in a combined outing of 3:09.34.

There in Budapest, Brazil settled for 7th place in the final, with a total time of 3:12.21.

Victor Alcara is set to replace Vinicius Assuncao in the lineup, with Gui Caribe taking over for Santos. Marcelo Chierghini and Felipe Souza expected to repeat their 4x100m free relay appearance from Budapest. Budapest squad member Assuncao finished 8th in the individual 100m free here, clocking 48.97.

If we substitute the top 4 finishers’ lifetime best flat starts as follows, the collective time comes to 3:12.47, still well off the aforementioned 3:10.95 needed a year ago to claim bronze in Budapest.

Caribe’s 47.82 lifetime best came recently, with the Tennessee swimmer having logged the result last December while Chierghini’s PB was produced 4 years ago.

As for Alcara and Souza, the pair has never been under the 48-second threshold on a flat start, which means they’ll need to have the swims of their lives to get Brazil even into the realm of a medal-producing possibility.