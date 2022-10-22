Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Charlotte Bonnet Breaks SCM 100 Breast French Record With 1:05.29

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

  • World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
  • World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
  • World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013

RESULTS:

  1. Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:03.07
  2. Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:04.71
  3. Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 1:04.96
  4. Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:05.03
  5. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 1:05.29
  6. Dominika Sztandera (POL) – 1:05.30
  7. Martina Carraro (ITA) – 1:05.43
  8. Lisa Angiolini (ITA) – 1:05.52

In the final women’s race of night 2 finals in Berlin, Charlotte Bonnet set a new French record with her 1:05.29, fifth-place finish in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Her time shaves .14 seconds off the former record, which was set by Sophie de Ronchi at 1:05.43 in December 2008.

They 27-year-old Bonnet is primarily a freestyler: all of her individual medals from major international competitions have come in freestyle, including her Olympic bronze as part of France’s 2012 4×200 free relay team. However, she took over breaststroke duties on the 4×100 medley relay at this summer’s European Championships. France shattered their national record in that race with a 3:56.36. Bonnet, who had anchored the former record, fired off a 1:06.49 breaststroke split in Rome.

Her time here also undercuts the lifetime best of 1:06.00 that she set in prelims to qualify eighth for the final earlier in the day.

Split Comparison: Bonnet v. de Ronchi 

Bonnet – 2022 Berlin WC Finals de Ronchi – 2008 SCM World Championships Bonnet – 2022 Berlin WC Prelims
50 30.79 31.23 31.13
100 1:05.29 (34.50) 1:05.43 (34.20) 1:06.00 (34.87)

During both of her swims in Berlin, Bonnet took the race out under French record pace. In prelims, she was only a tenth ahead of de Ronchi, which quickly evaporated as de Ronchi was over half a second faster than her on the second 50.

In finals, however, Bonnet was out in under 31 seconds, giving her a comfortable lead both over de Ronchi and her prelims self. Though her back half split is still slower than de Ronchi, she’d given herself a comfortable cushion on the record that it didn’t matter. Perhaps more importantly, her second 50 was faster in finals than prelims, though there was still approximately a 3.7 second difference between her splits.

Bonnet entered the meet with a 1:09.39 seed time. On the final day of the meet, Bonnet will take on the 50 breast, where she’s entered with a 32.25.

