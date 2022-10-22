Charlotte Bonnet Breaks SCM 100 Breast French Record With 1:05.29

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23, 2022
Europa-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany
SCM (25 meters)
- Prelims: 8:30 am local / 2:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 1:00 pm ET
Women’s 100 Breast – Final
- World Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 2013
RESULTS:
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:03.07
- Tes Schouten (NED) – 1:04.71
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) – 1:04.96
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:05.03
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) – 1:05.29
- Dominika Sztandera (POL) – 1:05.30
- Martina Carraro (ITA) – 1:05.43
- Lisa Angiolini (ITA) – 1:05.52
In the final women’s race of night 2 finals in Berlin, Charlotte Bonnet set a new French record with her 1:05.29, fifth-place finish in the women’s 100 breaststroke. Her time shaves .14 seconds off the former record, which was set by Sophie de Ronchi at 1:05.43 in December 2008.
They 27-year-old Bonnet is primarily a freestyler: all of her individual medals from major international competitions have come in freestyle, including her Olympic bronze as part of France’s 2012 4×200 free relay team. However, she took over breaststroke duties on the 4×100 medley relay at this summer’s European Championships. France shattered their national record in that race with a 3:56.36. Bonnet, who had anchored the former record, fired off a 1:06.49 breaststroke split in Rome.
Her time here also undercuts the lifetime best of 1:06.00 that she set in prelims to qualify eighth for the final earlier in the day.
Split Comparison: Bonnet v. de Ronchi
|Bonnet – 2022 Berlin WC Finals
|de Ronchi – 2008 SCM World Championships
|Bonnet – 2022 Berlin WC Prelims
|50
|30.79
|31.23
|31.13
|100
|1:05.29 (34.50)
|1:05.43 (34.20)
|1:06.00 (34.87)
During both of her swims in Berlin, Bonnet took the race out under French record pace. In prelims, she was only a tenth ahead of de Ronchi, which quickly evaporated as de Ronchi was over half a second faster than her on the second 50.
In finals, however, Bonnet was out in under 31 seconds, giving her a comfortable lead both over de Ronchi and her prelims self. Though her back half split is still slower than de Ronchi, she’d given herself a comfortable cushion on the record that it didn’t matter. Perhaps more importantly, her second 50 was faster in finals than prelims, though there was still approximately a 3.7 second difference between her splits.
Bonnet entered the meet with a 1:09.39 seed time. On the final day of the meet, Bonnet will take on the 50 breast, where she’s entered with a 32.25.