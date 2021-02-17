CCSA Women’s Champs Day 3 Up/Mid/Down: Liberty and FGCU to Go Down to Wire

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Women

Team Standings (Through Day 2)

Liberty University – 1297.5 Florida Gulf Coast University – 1238.5 University of Incarnate Word – 932 North Carolina Asheville – 666.5 Campbell University – 651 Georgia Southern University – 577 Gardner-Webb University – 553.5 Bellarmine University – 337

As the final session of the 2021 Women’s CCSA Swimming & Diving Championships quickly approaches, let’s examine the team standings are poised to shake out. Liberty, the 2-time defending champions, have led the meet through the first 2 days, but only hold a 58-point lead over FGCU. Also, the CCSA’s are being held at Liberty, which is a 9-lane pool. That means the meet is scored through 27 swimmers, and a win earns a whopping 35 points for an individual event, 70 for a relay.

Things appear very likely to remain tight right down to the final event of the meet. FGCU has one more swim in finals tonight than Liberty does, giving them a slight advantage to outscore the Flames tonight. However, with the number of swims so similar, the determining factor as to which team ultimately wins the CCSA title will be the placing within each race. FGCU is also helped by having 3 highly-seeded swimmers in the mile, while Liberty only has one swimmer in the race. FGCU also has a good shot to win the 400 free relay, which would be 70 points at the very end of the meet.

In movement down the standings, Campbell appears poised to hop over UNC Asheville tonight for the 4th spot.

Here is our “Up/Mid/Down” breakdown of the final session of the meet. If you’re unfamiliar with SwimSwam’s “Up/Mid/Down” reports: “Up” = A final, “Mid” = B final, “Down” = C final

Overall Up/Mid/Down

UP MID DOWN Liberty 9 5 1 FGCU 10 4 0 Incarnate Word 4 4 6 UNC Asheville 4 5 5 Campbell 3 9 3 Georgia Southern 4 2 4 Gardner-Webb 3 4 4 Bellarmine 0 4 6

200 Back

UP MID DOWN Liberty 4 0 0 FGCU 2 1 0 Incarnate Word 2 1 1 UNC Asheville 0 3 0 Campbell 0 2 1 Georgia Southern 1 0 0 Gardner-Webb 1 2 0 Bellarmine 0 1 3

100 Free

UP MID DOWN Liberty 1 2 1 FGCU 4 1 0 Incarnate Word 0 1 3 UNC Asheville 1 2 1 Campbell 2 1 1 Georgia Southern 0 0 1 Gardner-Webb 1 1 2 Bellarmine 0 1 0

200 Breast

UP MID DOWN Liberty 3 1 0 FGCU 3 0 0 Incarnate Word 1 1 1 UNC Asheville 1 0 2 Campbell 0 4 1 Georgia Southern 1 1 3 Gardner-Webb 0 1 1 Bellarmine 0 1 1

200 Fly

UP MID DOWN Liberty 1 2 0 FGCU 1 2 0 Incarnate Word 1 1 1 UNC Asheville 2 0 2 Campbell 1 2 0 Georgia Southern 2 1 0 Gardner-Webb 1 0 1 Bellarmine 0 1 2

A few things to note: these “Up/Mid/Downs” don’t include the 1650 or the 400 free relay. The first heat of the 1650 has already been swum, although it only contained 3 swimmers. There are only 20 swimmers in the event. Importantly for the team battle, Liberty only has one swimmer entered in the mile, while FGCU has 3.

With the addition of the milers, FGCU has 17 individual finals events, while Liberty has 16. Importantly, there is no diving event today. Diving has been one of Liberty’s strongest disciplines up to this point in the meet.

Each team gets a relay team for the 400 free. FGCU, who won the 200 free relay last night, are seeded first. Liberty is back in 5th, after finishing in the middle of the field in the 200 free relay. If the battle for first in the team standings meet is within approximately 15 points heading into the 400 free relay, the placing of FGCU and Liberty in that race will become extremely relevant.