CCSA 400 IM Champion Gianni Pitto Enters NCAA Transfers Database

Gianni Pitto, the 2019 CCSA Championship Most Outstanding Freshman Swimmer, has entered the NCAA transfers database. In just 1 season at Liberty, Pitto broke the school record in the 400 IM (4:15.06), ranked 3rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.50), and ranked 3rd in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.12).

Pitto also won a program-record 20 individual events during the regular season, and was the 2019 CCSA Champion in the 400 IM – tapering off more than 5 seconds for that meet. In total, she scored 97 (out of a possible 105) points individually at that meet, and was a part of Liberty’s winning 400 medley relay.

Liberty won their 2nd ever CCSA swimming title last season, beating rivals Florida Gulf Coast by 191.5 points.

In spite of her high scoring, Pitto’s breaststrokes didn’t progress much as a freshman, though she dropped more than 4 seconds in the 400 IM.

Time Progression in 3 Conference Events: