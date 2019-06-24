Rome Announces Bid To Host 2022 SC European Championships

TROFEO SETTECOLLI 2019

June 21-23

Piscine del Foro Italico – Roma

LCM (50-meter)

Meet site

Entry list

Live stream

Paolo Barelli, the Italian Swimming Federation’s president, gave an introductory speech during the Settecolli Trophy’s 56th edition’s press conference. Next to him were the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, and Cesare Butini, the national head swim coach for Italy.

Barelli presented an edition that promised to be thrilling, with the full Italian National Swim Team in action.

Just ten years after the World Championships took place in this same pool, Settecolli has become a crucial championship for swimmers worldwide.

In 2009, the pool served as the greatest tug of records seen in the sport ever before. A whopping 53 records were broken throughout the championships that year.

“For myself and the federation, which I am honored to chair, this is very exciting news. Over time, it has gained more and more interest and credibility to the point of becoming an international test event, which no one wants to give up.”

“Along with the Azzurri, led by Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri, we are expecting to see many stars, such as Olympic gold medalist Katinka Hosszu and Florent Manaudou‘s comeback to competitive swimming after three years.”

Before passing the floor to the Mayor of Rome, Paolo Barelli gave the following announcement followed by a round of applause from everyone in the room:

“Rome will present its bid to host the 2022 European Short Course Championships. This is a unique opportunity for Italy’s capital to be at the epicenter of the sports’ universe once again.”

Recent European championships hosts include:

Glasgow, Scotland – 2018 (Long Course Meters)

Copenhagen, Denmark – 2017 (Short Course Meters)

Upcoming European championships hosts include:

Glasgow, Scotland – 2019 (Short Course Meters)

Budapest, Hungary – 2020 (Long Course Meters)

Throughout the years, Italy has hosted a European championship a total of four times. Out of those, three have taken place in long course meters: 1927, 1954, and 1983. Italy hosted the European Short Course Championships in 2005 in Trieste.