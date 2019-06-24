Caeleb Dressel Drops 50.36 100 Fly at Mission Viejo Swim Meet of Champions

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Caeleb Dressel‘s string of impressive in-season performances this season continued tonight in Mission Viejo, as he won the 100 fly in a new world #1 time of 50.36. He split 23.82 going out and came back in 26.54, coming just short of Michael Phelps’ 50.22 US Open record from 2009 US Nationals.

For some context, not only is that just a world #1 time, but it’s faster than what it took to win gold in Rio in 2016 (Joe Schooling’s 50.39, the current Olympic record). Only three men have ever broken 50 seconds in this race: world record-holder Michael Phelps (49.82), Dressel himself (49.86), and Serbian Milorad Cavic (49.95). Counting Dressel’s 49.82 from 2017 World Champs, his swim tonight is the eighth-best performance of all-time.

This year, only France’s Mehdy Metella has been under 51 seconds with a 50.85 from the French Championships in April.

This is the fourth-best performance of Dressel’s career, and faster than he was in all of 2018 (his best last year was a 50.50).

When looking at Dressel’s list of top swims in this event, this time really stands out. In 2018, he went 50.50 at Summer Nationals and then 50.75 at Pan Pacs. This time from tonight is over a full second better than his previous in-season best– in May, at the Atlanta Classic, he went a 51.41, which was his old in-season best.

He was 52.08 in-season in 2017 and then 50.87 at Nationals before he went his best time 49.86 in Budapest. After being off of his bests last year, this summer could be a very memorable one for Dressel.