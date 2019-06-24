Yan Zibei Ties US Open Record, Breaks Chinese Record with 58.74 100 Breast

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

Winning the 100 breast tonight, Chinese record-holder Yan Zibei broke his own Chinese record and tied the U.S. Open record with a 58.74.

Yan’s old Chinese record was a 58.92, done at the 2017 Chinese National Championships in April. The U.S. Open record is a 58.74, done at the 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals by American record-holder Kevin Cordes. Cordes went 58.64 later in 2017 at the World Championships, claiming silver behind world record-holder Adam Peaty; Yan placed 7th in that final.

Earlier in 2019, Yan went under 59, hitting a 58.96 at Chinese Nationals in March. He still will sit in 4th in the world this season behind Peaty, Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich, and Briton James Wilby. Four men have broken 59 seconds and one, Peaty, has been under 58 this season — the highest-ranked American this season is Cody Miller, tied for 10th at 59.24.

With this time, Yan jumps into the top 10 all-time at 10th, and seventh in terms of textile swims.

At this meet, Yan has already won the 50 breast (26.98) and 200 breast (2:10.66). In the 50, he came within two hundredths of his lifetime best and national record of 26.96.