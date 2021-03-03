Case Western Adds MN Breaststroker Jasha Heide for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jasha Heide of the St. Croix Swim Club in Minnesota has committed to Division III Case Western Reserve University in Ohio for this coming fall. Heide is a senior at East Ridge High School.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to Case Western! Their stellar academics and swim program made it an easy choice for me. Thank you to the Coach Olga, Coach Doug, my family, and ACC recruits for supporting me through this journey. GO SPARTANS!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 58.53

200 breast – 2:08.52

200 IM – 1:55.90

400 IM – 4:08.51

200 free – 1:46.99

500 free – 4:49.64

Since the pandemic hit, Heide has gone from 59.02/2:10.45 in the breaststrokes and 1:57.09 in the 200 IM to his current lifetime bests.

Last season, Heide would’ve ranked #2 on CWRU’s roster in the 100 breast, #3 in the 200 breast, #4 in the 400 IM and #5 in the 200 IM.

At the 2020 UAA Championships, where CWRU finished sixth, Heide would’ve made the 200 breast B-final with his lifetime best in that event. He would’ve also scored in the 100 breast C-final and in the C-finals of both IM events.

