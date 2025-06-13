Canadian Worlds Team to Host Staging Camp In Japan

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Swimming Canada’s World Championship team, decided this week at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials, will train in Saga, Japan, prior to competition in Singapore.

Swimming Canada World’s Travel Schedule

Team Assembly: Vancouver, BC, July 15 – 16

Staging: Saga, Japan, July 17 – July 23

Final Preparation: Singapore, SGP, July 24 – July 26

Competition: Singapore, SGP, July 27 – August 3

Saga lies on the Kyushu island in the southwest part of Japan. It is home to SAGA Aqua, an aquatic center opened in 2021 with a 50m x 25m competition pool as well as a 25m diving well. Saga’s time zone falls one hour ahead of Singapore’s, giving the Canadians an opportunity to adjust the week prior to competition.

Canada’s 2025 Worlds squad includes 14 men and 14 women in pool swimming as well as 21 staff members. Summer McIntosh will follow up on her Trials performance this week which included five national records and three world records. Other international medalists, including Ilya Kharun, Kylie Masse, and Penny Oleksiak, will be joining McIntosh on the biggest swimming stage of the year.

Beyond pool swimming, look out for Canada’s men’s water polo team, who will compete in Group C at the World Championships Tournament in July. Canadian divers such as Benjamin Tessier and Margo Erlam, who just earned national titles last week, will also be heading to Singapore next month.

Swimming Canada’s neighbors to the south, USA Swimming, have opted to camp in Phuket, Thailand, before traveling to Singapore.

More rules and information for Canada’s 2025 Worlds team can be found here.