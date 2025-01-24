Team USA Will Camp In Thailand Before The 2025 World Championships

USA Swimming has announced that the 2025 World Championship team will attend a training camp in Phuket, Thailand. The team will camp there from July 11 – 21 before heading to Singapore for the World Championships. The team will train in Singapore beginning on July 22 ahead of the swimming portion of the championships, which begin July 27 and run until August 3. The World Championships themselves begin on July 11.

USA Swimming announced the training camp location and dates in its selection procedures for the 2025 World Championships. The announcement does not specify what pool the team will use during the camp, though Thanyapura Phuket, a sport & health resort, features an eight-lane, 50-meter Olympic pool.

Full Schedule

Training camp: July 11 – 21 — Phuket, Thailand

International training: July 22 – 26 — Singapore

Competition: July 27 – August 3 — Singapore

Return home: August 4

Before both the 2023 and 2019 World Championships, Team USA camped in Singapore at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. In 2023, the team spent 10 days there. As Singapore is the host of these championships, that is not an option this year. Team USA traditionally hosts camp at a different location than the site of a championships. Additionally, the OCBC Aquatic Centre will be hosting the water polo preliminaries during those dates. The swimming portion of the championships won’t be held at OCBC either; the championships’ organizers had a temporary venue—called the World Aquatics Championships Arena—built to house swimming and artistic swimming events this summer.

A non-stop flight from Phuket to Singapore is roughly 1 hour and 55 minutes. That’s considerably less flying time than the six hours it took the team to fly from Singapore to Fukuoka, Japan for the 2023 World Championships.

Before the 2023 World Championships, the team made a public appearance during their 10-day training camp in Singapore.