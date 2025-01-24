Geneva Challenge: GBR’s Theodora Taylor Takes Out Pellegrini Meet Record

2025 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE

Friday, January 24th – Sunday, January 26th

Geneva, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

The 58th edition of the annual Geneva International Challenge kicked off from Geneva, Switzerland with the meet spanning today, January 24th through Sunday, January 26th.

Multiple meet records bit the dust to begin the competition, including in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

Italy’s Carlos D’Ambrosio produced a time of 49.93 to take the gold, surpassing countryman and 100m back world record holder Thomas Ceccon‘s previous standard of 49.99 notched in 2019.

Spain’s Sergio De Celis Montalban secured silver tonight in 49.94 as the only other sub-50-second performer as Roman Mityukov of the host nation bagged bronze in 50.05.

Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium earned the top spot in the women’s 100m free, hitting a result of 54.82 to narrowly defeat the field.

Italy’s Sofia Morini was next to the wall a hair behind in 54.88 and Sara Curtis, Italy’s 50m free national record holder, produced 55.10 as the bronze medalist.

Of note however, is the fact that Great Britain’s Theodora Taylor clinched the 5th slot in 55.98, establishing a new meet record for swimmers under 18 years of age.

Taylor had already logged a result of 56.13 in the morning heats, a time which surpassed Italian Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini‘s meet age record of 56.32 set in 2004.

Then Taylor upped the ante by dipping under the 56-second barrier for the first time in her young carer with the aforementioned 55.98.

Taylor owns a lifetime best of 55.26, a result she put up at the 2024 Aquatics GB Summer Championships.

As a refresher, Taylor made some noise at the 2024 European Junior Championships, capturing 100m breast bronze (1:08.59) and 200m breast silver (2:28.71).

Additional Winners