Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jillian Cox on In-Season 4:31.97 500 Free: “I was hoping for under 34”

Comments: 7

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

After scorching a monster 4:30.68 500 Free in November, Jillian Cox seemingly has not missed a beat, throwing down a 4:31.9 this morning at the 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown. Cox has been training with the Texas men every day for the last couple of months, switching between being coached by Bob Bowman and Erik Posegay.

This highlights one advantage of Texas Swimming and Diving now technically being a combined team. Even though most practices are single-gendered, any athlete can now be dispersed where they best fit in the training system. For Cox, training with the men seems to be working well.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ashe
9 minutes ago

If only Kathleen Hersey was at Texas now – it’d be no problem if she swam with the men’s team!

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Ashe
0
0
Reply
JeahBrah
24 minutes ago

Interesting. Any of the other women’s team members training primarily with the men?

1
0
Reply
Cassandra
Reply to  JeahBrah
11 minutes ago

would assume all the women who took a large step forward this year — sticklen, campbells, coe, hurst, cox (butterfly, im, mid distance / distance free groups — notice a pattern?)

0
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
Reply to  Cassandra
7 minutes ago

Sticklen has been super elite for years.

0
0
Reply
Cassandra
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
3 minutes ago

agreed! but she clearly appears to be on a different gear this year

0
0
Reply
Eddie
24 minutes ago

love that she loves to race! excited to see her race Bella and Katie at the NCAAs!

2
0
Reply
Cassandra
Reply to  Eddie
9 minutes ago

throw in peplowski, roghair, and the uga women and its going to be wild

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!