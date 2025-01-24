Jillian Cox on In-Season 4:31.97 500 Free: “I was hoping for under 34”

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown
- January 24-25, 2025
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas
- 25 Yards (SCY)
- Meet Info
- Live Results (not yet updated for correct meet), available on MeetMobile
- Friday Night Livestream
After scorching a monster 4:30.68 500 Free in November, Jillian Cox seemingly has not missed a beat, throwing down a 4:31.9 this morning at the 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown. Cox has been training with the Texas men every day for the last couple of months, switching between being coached by Bob Bowman and Erik Posegay.
This highlights one advantage of Texas Swimming and Diving now technically being a combined team. Even though most practices are single-gendered, any athlete can now be dispersed where they best fit in the training system. For Cox, training with the men seems to be working well.
If only Kathleen Hersey was at Texas now – it’d be no problem if she swam with the men’s team!
Interesting. Any of the other women’s team members training primarily with the men?
would assume all the women who took a large step forward this year — sticklen, campbells, coe, hurst, cox (butterfly, im, mid distance / distance free groups — notice a pattern?)
Sticklen has been super elite for years.
agreed! but she clearly appears to be on a different gear this year
love that she loves to race! excited to see her race Bella and Katie at the NCAAs!
throw in peplowski, roghair, and the uga women and its going to be wild