Jillian Cox on In-Season 4:31.97 500 Free: “I was hoping for under 34”

2025 Eddie Reese Showdown

January 24-25, 2025

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center — Austin, Texas

25 Yards (SCY)

Meet Info

Live Results (not yet updated for correct meet), available on MeetMobile

After scorching a monster 4:30.68 500 Free in November, Jillian Cox seemingly has not missed a beat, throwing down a 4:31.9 this morning at the 2025 Eddie Reese Showdown. Cox has been training with the Texas men every day for the last couple of months, switching between being coached by Bob Bowman and Erik Posegay.

This highlights one advantage of Texas Swimming and Diving now technically being a combined team. Even though most practices are single-gendered, any athlete can now be dispersed where they best fit in the training system. For Cox, training with the men seems to be working well.