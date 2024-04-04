Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canadian Trials Searching For New Location Due To Extended Closure Of Montreal’s Olympic Park

Swimming Canada is currently searching for a new location to host the Canadian Olympic Trials scheduled for May 13-19 after a fire erupted on the Montreal Olympic Tower less than two weeks ago.

Swimming Canada has announced that its top priority is to stay in the Montreal area as well as to host the Trials on the originally planned dates of May 13-19.

Originally, it was announced that the Olympic Park sports center would be inaccessible until at least April 2nd. Olympic Park spokesperson Cedric Essiminy had said. “On April 2nd, we will have a broader view of what’s been affected and what needs to be done. We will also be able to give a correct schedule how we can open.”

Last year, Canadian Trials for Worlds were held in Toronto, which is about a six hour drive from Montreal. The 2022 Canadian Trials were held in Victoria, on the west side of the country.

The Olympic Park in Montreal is one of three High-Performance Centers for Swimming Canada. The other two are located in Toronto and Vancouver. Montreal’s Olympic Park has two 50-meter pools with 10 lanes each as well as a separate diving well that is 25 meters x 21 meters.

RealCrocker5040
27 minutes ago

Youch that’s not good 🙁

Ploki
46 minutes ago

My guess would be that they will try to move to Pointe-Claire cause they have the best pool experience for athletes in the Montreal area. If they are concerned with seating Claude-Robillard could be an option but that pool is old as it was built for the 1976 olympics and about to get renovated in the summer.
I think pivoting to Toronto is popular idea because it’s the best pool in the country. The problem with that idea is that it’s a logistical nightmare. They would have find new officials and volunteers for an 8 day meet in about 6 weeks. Plus a lot of people have already booked their stay in the area. Staying in Montreal is the… Read more »

Bo Swims
Reply to  Ploki
2 minutes ago

Drapeau is scheduled to open May 25. More pool space, and stands. Weather should be fine…. its not Calgary in Mid May FFS

BingBopBam
51 minutes ago

How about that new world class deca-millions facility in the biggest city in the country with the most seating available and which has proven to be a fast and broadcast-friendly pool?

Oh, whoops, I shouldn’t suggest common sense to Swimming Canada. Let’s instead relegate our best swimmers vying for an Olympic spot to a crusty, musty, 1970s relic with no season nor light

Bo Swims
Reply to  BingBopBam
1 minute ago

So screw over people that would have to eat their hotel and flights?

Canaswim
58 minutes ago

My guess is it will move to pointe Claire even though seating will be an issue. Toronto would be great but most clubs/families have purchased tickets to the Montreal area already.

Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
1 hour ago

Is there really another option in the Montreal area? Pointe Claire? If there is a possibility that they can move the trials to the HPC in Toronto then hopefully they have the time to do it.

Justanopinion
1 hour ago

Seems like Lucas Oil Field might have some room for some more people. 😎

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Justanopinion
18 minutes ago

Joint Canadian-American Olympic Trials??? That’s a ticket I would buy.

Anony
1 hour ago

So the priority is to find a Montreal area pool, not to put the swimmers who have spent a lifetime striving for a shot at the Olympics first. The right decision is to move trials to TPAS. But clearly Quebec and the politicians will sooner dig a hole in the ground in Quebec and fill it with water rather move trials to TPAS. The statement issued by Swim Canada confirms what I have believed all along that the Canadian Way 4 year plan was developed politics first in terms of facilities picks. The Swim Canada has shown its true colours as being nothing more than a political puppet.

Prairiefast
Reply to  Anony
1 hour ago

The problem with that is the number of athletes and clubs who’ve purchased non-refundable/non-changeable flights and accommodations in Montreal. If that could be mitigated, I’d say Toronto makes absolute sense.

Justanopinion
Reply to  Prairiefast
1 hour ago

Think the obvious, and maybe only answer is put it at the outdoor pool where they held World Championships, truck in portable bleachers, the same way they did in Long Beach for 04 OT’s
And do a lot of praying the weather holds.
If they have to keep it in Montreal for the reasons you mentioned.

Swimnut
Reply to  Prairiefast
54 minutes ago

While I appreciate that a lot of people may have non refundable flights and hotel, the priority should be ensuring the athletes are provided a world class facility to optimize performance.

Anony
Reply to  Swimnut
48 minutes ago

Agree. I believe PC is a 30 minute drive from Montreal Olympic Park so swimmers and coaches now have a commute challenge if they stick with the original hotel selection. Seating is also limited at PC.

anonymous
Reply to  Anony
1 hour ago

Do you not understand the extent that goes into planning an event like this? The likely non refundable flight and hotels for all staff, viewers, coaches, swimmers and families? Are they all expected to just eat that cost and potentially rebook flights to a completely different city? It has nothing to do with politics. Changing the host city would be a huge financial issue for all those involved. Plus the club level meet that is already booked at TPASC over that weekend? What message does it convey to grass roots swimmers if their meet is cancelled for higher level swimmers to compete?

Swumswims
1 hour ago

What other pools in the Montreal area have the required facilities?

Sorry to the belle province, but this needs to move to TPASC.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Swumswims
John
Reply to  Swumswims
1 hour ago

Pointe-Claire has two Olympic length pools and recently hosted the Usports swimming champs this year.

Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
Reply to  John
56 minutes ago

What is the seating capacity like in Pointe-Claire?

Sceptic
Reply to  John
49 minutes ago

the warm-up “pool” in Point-Clair is barely a meter deep

Anony
Reply to  John
44 minutes ago

Hosting Usports. Is that supposed to be a ringing endorsement?

Swim or Die
Reply to  John
13 minutes ago

I was at USports this year.
It was extremely crowded for the swimmers and spectator seating is VERY limited.
You would think that Swim Canada would have some sort of event insurance…..

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Swim or Die
