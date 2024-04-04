Canadian Trials Searching For New Location Due To Extended Closure Of Montreal’s Olympic Park

Swimming Canada is currently searching for a new location to host the Canadian Olympic Trials scheduled for May 13-19 after a fire erupted on the Montreal Olympic Tower less than two weeks ago.

Swimming Canada has announced that its top priority is to stay in the Montreal area as well as to host the Trials on the originally planned dates of May 13-19.

Update on 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials presented by Bell. pic.twitter.com/16V9qOkAcg — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) April 3, 2024

Originally, it was announced that the Olympic Park sports center would be inaccessible until at least April 2nd. Olympic Park spokesperson Cedric Essiminy had said. “On April 2nd, we will have a broader view of what’s been affected and what needs to be done. We will also be able to give a correct schedule how we can open.”

Last year, Canadian Trials for Worlds were held in Toronto, which is about a six hour drive from Montreal. The 2022 Canadian Trials were held in Victoria, on the west side of the country.

The Olympic Park in Montreal is one of three High-Performance Centers for Swimming Canada. The other two are located in Toronto and Vancouver. Montreal’s Olympic Park has two 50-meter pools with 10 lanes each as well as a separate diving well that is 25 meters x 21 meters.