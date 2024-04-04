Canadian Trials Searching For New Location Due To Extended Closure Of Montreal’s Olympic Park

Swimming Canada is currently searching for a new location to host the Canadian Olympic Trials scheduled for May 13-19 after a fire erupted on the Montreal Olympic Tower less than two weeks ago.
Swimming Canada has announced that its top priority is to stay in the Montreal area as well as to host the Trials on the originally planned dates of May 13-19.
Update on 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials presented by Bell. pic.twitter.com/16V9qOkAcg
— Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) April 3, 2024
Originally, it was announced that the Olympic Park sports center would be inaccessible until at least April 2nd. Olympic Park spokesperson Cedric Essiminy had said. “On April 2nd, we will have a broader view of what’s been affected and what needs to be done. We will also be able to give a correct schedule how we can open.”
Last year, Canadian Trials for Worlds were held in Toronto, which is about a six hour drive from Montreal. The 2022 Canadian Trials were held in Victoria, on the west side of the country.
The Olympic Park in Montreal is one of three High-Performance Centers for Swimming Canada. The other two are located in Toronto and Vancouver. Montreal’s Olympic Park has two 50-meter pools with 10 lanes each as well as a separate diving well that is 25 meters x 21 meters.
Youch that’s not good 🙁
My guess would be that they will try to move to Pointe-Claire cause they have the best pool experience for athletes in the Montreal area. If they are concerned with seating Claude-Robillard could be an option but that pool is old as it was built for the 1976 olympics and about to get renovated in the summer.
I think pivoting to Toronto is popular idea because it’s the best pool in the country. The problem with that idea is that it’s a logistical nightmare. They would have find new officials and volunteers for an 8 day meet in about 6 weeks. Plus a lot of people have already booked their stay in the area. Staying in Montreal is the… Read more »
Drapeau is scheduled to open May 25. More pool space, and stands. Weather should be fine…. its not Calgary in Mid May FFS
How about that new world class deca-millions facility in the biggest city in the country with the most seating available and which has proven to be a fast and broadcast-friendly pool?
Oh, whoops, I shouldn’t suggest common sense to Swimming Canada. Let’s instead relegate our best swimmers vying for an Olympic spot to a crusty, musty, 1970s relic with no season nor light
So screw over people that would have to eat their hotel and flights?
My guess is it will move to pointe Claire even though seating will be an issue. Toronto would be great but most clubs/families have purchased tickets to the Montreal area already.
Is there really another option in the Montreal area? Pointe Claire? If there is a possibility that they can move the trials to the HPC in Toronto then hopefully they have the time to do it.
Seems like Lucas Oil Field might have some room for some more people. 😎
Joint Canadian-American Olympic Trials??? That’s a ticket I would buy.
So the priority is to find a Montreal area pool, not to put the swimmers who have spent a lifetime striving for a shot at the Olympics first. The right decision is to move trials to TPAS. But clearly Quebec and the politicians will sooner dig a hole in the ground in Quebec and fill it with water rather move trials to TPAS. The statement issued by Swim Canada confirms what I have believed all along that the Canadian Way 4 year plan was developed politics first in terms of facilities picks. The Swim Canada has shown its true colours as being nothing more than a political puppet.
The problem with that is the number of athletes and clubs who’ve purchased non-refundable/non-changeable flights and accommodations in Montreal. If that could be mitigated, I’d say Toronto makes absolute sense.
Think the obvious, and maybe only answer is put it at the outdoor pool where they held World Championships, truck in portable bleachers, the same way they did in Long Beach for 04 OT’s
And do a lot of praying the weather holds.
If they have to keep it in Montreal for the reasons you mentioned.
While I appreciate that a lot of people may have non refundable flights and hotel, the priority should be ensuring the athletes are provided a world class facility to optimize performance.
Agree. I believe PC is a 30 minute drive from Montreal Olympic Park so swimmers and coaches now have a commute challenge if they stick with the original hotel selection. Seating is also limited at PC.
Do you not understand the extent that goes into planning an event like this? The likely non refundable flight and hotels for all staff, viewers, coaches, swimmers and families? Are they all expected to just eat that cost and potentially rebook flights to a completely different city? It has nothing to do with politics. Changing the host city would be a huge financial issue for all those involved. Plus the club level meet that is already booked at TPASC over that weekend? What message does it convey to grass roots swimmers if their meet is cancelled for higher level swimmers to compete?
What other pools in the Montreal area have the required facilities?
Sorry to the belle province, but this needs to move to TPASC.
Pointe-Claire has two Olympic length pools and recently hosted the Usports swimming champs this year.
What is the seating capacity like in Pointe-Claire?
the warm-up “pool” in Point-Clair is barely a meter deep
Hosting Usports. Is that supposed to be a ringing endorsement?
I was at USports this year.
It was extremely crowded for the swimmers and spectator seating is VERY limited.
You would think that Swim Canada would have some sort of event insurance…..