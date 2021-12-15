Canadian Record Holder Ingrid Wilm Breaks Hand

Although she wasn’t included on her nation’s roster for the 2021 Short Course World Championships which start tomorrow, Thursday, December 16th, Canadian Ingrid Wilm has reported a performance-impacting injury.

Per her Instagram story, 23-year-old Wilm said she broke a bone in her left palm (3rd metacarpal).

Wilm was ranked near the top of the world’s rankings this season in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke, owning times of 55.61 and 2:02.26, respectively as a member of the International Swimming League (ISL) team LA Current. The former mark checked in as a brand new Canadian national record, with Wilm becoming the world’s 9th fastest performer all-time in the process.

As another testament to her ability to shake up races, Wilm wound up just outside the top 10 contenders for ISL MVP this season, ranked 11th after all was said and done from Eindhoven.

However, Wilm was left off of Canada’s roster for Abu Dhabi, with former World Record holder Kylie Masse set to represent the nation.

Despite being left off of Canada’s roster for Abu Dhabi, Wilm had been following a trajectory set for a possible explosion at the 2022 FINA World Championships (long course). We don’t yet know if this injury will impact her appearance and/or performance next year but we will keenly follow how the emerging star is rehabilitating.