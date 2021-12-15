Cornell Athletics Practice, Competition Interrupted by Omicron Variant

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York shut down its campus on Tuesday after testing showed evidence of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus on campus on Monday.

The school is facing a spike in cases among the student body. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campus reported 469 active student cases among an enrollment of around 15,000. Last week the school saw 883 student cases, which comes to a rate of about 840 cases per day per 100,000 students (a common measure of cases).

Numbers spiked significantly beginning December 11 and have remained high.

The campus shutdown comes just days before the end of the semester, and includes moving all final exams to an online format as of Tuesday, December 14, and canceling December’s graduation ceremonies.

The shutdown also impacts athletics. Sunday’s men’s and women’s home basketball games will “not take place on campus,” a spokesperson told SwimSwam, though competition is expected to resume for all athletics teams on Monday.

Cornell’s swimming and diving programs don’t have another meet until both teams travel to face Ivy League opponents Yale on January 14 and 15, but practices are still being impacted in the meantime.

“We…are awaiting word on resumption of practice opportunities in the next few days,” the spokesperson said.

“While there is still much that is not known about the Omicron variant, it appears to be significantly more transmissible than Delta and other variants,” a statement from Cornell president Martha E. Pollack reads. “There is some evidence (though far from certain) that it generally causes milder cases, particularly among vaccinated individuals. However, when you have high transmissibility, you’re going to have very high numbers of cases, and so even with lower rates of serious illness, outbreaks must be taken seriously.”

Cornell, like all Ivy League schools, didn’t participate in varsity athletics in the 2020-2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cornell men and women both finished 8th out of 8 teams at the last championships, which were in February 2020.

More from Cornell President Pollack:

“While I want to provide reassurance that, to date, we have not seen severe illness in any of our infected students, we do have a role to play in reducing the spread of the disease in the broader community. The fact that we have not experienced severe illness among our student population may lead some to ask why we are imposing such serious steps. So let me share the underlying math: Consider one variant, let’s call it A, in which each person infects two others on average, and which causes serious illness in 1% of cases. After ten iterations of transmission, you’ll have about 1,000 cases, and 10 instances of serious illness. Now consider variant B, which is twice as infectious, so each person infects four others on average, but which causes serious illness only one-tenth as often, i.e., in only 0.1% of cases. Unchecked, over the same ten iterations of transmission, with variant B you’ll have more than a million cases, and about 1,000 individuals with serious illness. Of course, other factors come into play, including the fact that the virus will “run out” of people to infect in any community, but the point is that higher transmissibility leads to exponential growth, which outweighs the linear decrease in percent of severe cases. To avoid this type of situation, it is imperative not to let such infections run unchecked, but to take steps that limit transmission.

“It is obviously extremely dispiriting to have to take these steps. However, since the start of the pandemic, our commitment has been to follow the science and do all we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff, and students.”