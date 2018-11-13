Canadian Auriele Rivard Goes Under* World Record in S10 200 Free

While it probably won’t ever officially go into the record books, Canadian S10 swimmer Aurelie Rivard swam under the World Record in the 200 free this weekend at the Swim International meet in Brantford, Ontario.

Rivard swam a 2:06.37 in the final of the event, which won the race by more than 7 seconds. It was also a faster time than the 2:06.58 done by New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe at the 2017 New Zealand Championships.

CHP-Quebec, the High Performance Center in Montreal where Rivard trains, says that the record isn’t likely to be ratified as the meet didn’t hold an IPC sanction.

The 22-year old won 4 medals at the 2016 Paralympics, including gold in the 50, 100, and 400 freestyles. The 200 free was not offered for S10 swimmers at the 2016 Paralympic Games, nor at the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships.

Rivard’s Other Results at the Meet: