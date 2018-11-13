A 2nd Cougar in the Family: Katelyn Laderoute Commits to Washington State

Katelyn Laderoute, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from West Linn, Oregon, has verbally committed to Washington State University’s class of 2023. Her older sister, Laura Laderoute, is a junior at the University of Houston. Both sisters will be Cougars next fall, albeit on different campuses. The Laderoute family moved to Oregon when Katelyn was 4; they all became U.S. citizens last summer.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Head Coach Matt Leach at Washington State University! I respect his commitment to building a program with strong values where culture is key! I am looking forward to continuing my academic and swimming careers and I can’t wait to start training with Coach Matt as a Washington Cougar! After my visit to meet the coaches and team I knew that Washington State was the best fit for me and I am so excited about joining the whole Cougar family! Huge thanks to my club coach Matt Crum for his mentorship and support over the past 12 years! Go Cougs!!”

Laderoute is a senior at West Linn High School. She won the 200 IM (2:03.02) and was runner-up in the 100 back (55.35) at the 2018 Oregon OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships last February. She led off the 6th-place 200 medley relay (27.77) and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (51.08) as well, helping West Linn finish 5th in the team standings.

Laderoute does her club swimming with Oregon City Swim Team. After going PBs in the back and IM at high school states, she had a strong showing at Federal Way Sectionals, improving her lifetime bests in the 50/200 free and 50/200 back. At Mt. Hood Sectionals this summer, she notched PBs in the 50 free (28.01), 100 back (1:03.93), and 200 back (2:20.37), making B finals in the 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.38

100 back – 55.35

200 back – 1:56.88

200 IM – 2:03.02

Laderoute’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 back and the C final of the 100 back at 2018 Pac-12 Women’s Championships. She would have joined then-freshmen Emily Cook and Taylor McCoy, who made finals in both events.