2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction is Open!

Bidding is now open for the 2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction. The annual fundraiser raises money for the USA Swimming Foundation, which has a primary mission of increasing water safety throughout the country via free and reduced-price swim lessons and its Make a Splash program. In 4 years, the Silent Auction has raised $348,906, including $147,000 in 2017.

The auction closes on Monday, November 19th at 8:40PM Eastern Time, with bidding continuing through the Golden Goggles awards that same night.

Additional items are expected to be added in the next week on the road to the Golden Goggles.

Below, check out my Top 5 Items on the 2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction Block. Full list of items up for bid at the end.

5. Autographed 1992 Olympic Team Photo – Because I still haven’t gotten @Gold Medal Mel a Christmas present yet and this seems like something that he would absolutely hate.

4. Enjoy a 76ers Game with VIP Tour and Warm-up Access for Two (2) – Philly is a great city, and for the first time in a long time, the 76ers are good. I’ll raise my bid by at least $200 if they can guarantee an Allen Iverson run-in.

3. Basket Kid Day at the 2019 National Championships – Mostly because I want to see if I can flare it up enough to get internet famous. Or at least be escorted off deck. I’ve got 7 months to learn how to do a cartwheel on a wet pool deck without dropping the basket.

2. Autographed Caddy Shack Poster – So that if I ever have the chance to meet Bill Murray, I’ll have a better ice breaker than “hey, we’re both Cubs fans!”

1. Have SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges come to your team to film a Practice & Pancakes – A day hanging out with the coolest cat in swimming? Can you really put a price on this?

Honorable Mention: Beats by Dr. Dre signed by Michael Phelps. This has high top-5 potential, but they missed an opportunity to pair it with a boxing class, a Team USA Olympic jacket, and a pair of goggles as a “Rio 200 fly ready room starters kit.”

Full Auction List