2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction is Open!

Bidding is now open for the 2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction. The annual fundraiser raises money for the USA Swimming Foundation, which has a primary mission of increasing water safety throughout the country via free and reduced-price swim lessons and its Make a Splash program. In 4 years, the Silent Auction has raised $348,906, including $147,000 in 2017.
The auction closes on Monday, November 19th at 8:40PM Eastern Time, with bidding continuing through the Golden Goggles awards that same night.
Additional items are expected to be added in the next week on the road to the Golden Goggles.
Below, check out my Top 5 Items on the 2018 Golden Goggles Silent Auction Block. Full list of items up for bid at the end.
5. Autographed 1992 Olympic Team Photo – Because I still haven’t gotten @Gold Medal Mel a Christmas present yet and this seems like something that he would absolutely hate.
4. Enjoy a 76ers Game with VIP Tour and Warm-up Access for Two (2) – Philly is a great city, and for the first time in a long time, the 76ers are good. I’ll raise my bid by at least $200 if they can guarantee an Allen Iverson run-in.
3. Basket Kid Day at the 2019 National Championships – Mostly because I want to see if I can flare it up enough to get internet famous. Or at least be escorted off deck. I’ve got 7 months to learn how to do a cartwheel on a wet pool deck without dropping the basket.
2. Autographed Caddy Shack Poster – So that if I ever have the chance to meet Bill Murray, I’ll have a better ice breaker than “hey, we’re both Cubs fans!”
1. Have SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges come to your team to film a Practice & Pancakes – A day hanging out with the coolest cat in swimming? Can you really put a price on this?
Honorable Mention: Beats by Dr. Dre signed by Michael Phelps. This has high top-5 potential, but they missed an opportunity to pair it with a boxing class, a Team USA Olympic jacket, and a pair of goggles as a “Rio 200 fly ready room starters kit.”
Full Auction List
|Items Up for Bid
|Have SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges come to your team to film a Practice & Pancakes
|A Golfer’s Paradise: Stay and Play at Pinehurst!
|Family Fun in the New York Islander’s Owner’s Suite
|Bring 3x Olympian Dana Vollmer to your Pool or Office
|2016 Olympic Flag Signed by the Entire Olympic Swim Team
|Golf: Enjoy THE OPEN for Two (2)!
|Signed Beach Boys Limited Edition Guitar
|SMASHING! Greatest Relay of All Time – Autographed Poster and Beijing Olympic Memorabilia Book
|Bring National Team Coach Teri McKeever to your Pool!
|Framed Set of 2016 US Olympic Team Trials-Swimming Medals Autographed by 2016 Olympians
|Relax in the Sun on Florida’s Coastline with a Beautiful Condo for 12
|A Theater Lover’s Dream: Shiva Partnership for Two (2) at The Public Theater
|OMEGA Men’s Seamaster Watch
|2016 Olympic Team Signed Myrtha Pool Panel
|Springsteen on Broadway: Don’t Miss the Hottest Show in Theater! Two (2) Tickets to the 12/5 Show, with Airfare and Hotel
|Autographed Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Limited Edition Record Album
|Autographed NBA All-Stars
|Beats by Dr. Dre., Signed by Michael Phelps
|Olympic Trials Backstroke Flags, Signed by 2016 Olympic Athletes
|A Taste of Napa’s Finest
|Experience the “Suite Life” at a 2019 Dallas Cowboys Game for Two (2)
|Gas for a Year (or Two)
|Pair of 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Official Deck Chairs
|Long Shadows Winery Vintners Collection 6 Bottle Wood Box Set
|INDY 500 Experience for Four (4)
|“Sweet Caroline” Neil Diamond Autographed Sheet Music
|Rise Free Coaching and Online Learning for Women with Olympic Gold Medalist Samantha Arsenault Livingstone
|Autographed Commemorative set of 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials-Swimming Tickets
|The Ultimate USA Basketball Apparel Package
|Rustic Marlin American Flag
|Star Wars, Episode IV: A New Hope – Signed Movie Poster
|Swim in Style: TYR Apparel Package
|Live it Up for Two (2) Nights in Fabulous Las Vegas!
|Autographed Missy Franklin Fan Package
|Get Ready to Love Your Kick-set with Laguna Fins
|A Magnum of 2014 JONATA Todos
|A Magnum of 2015 JONATA The Hilt Estate Pinot Noir
|Olympic Fan Package
|Ultimate Pool Party from SwimWays
|Experience Indian Wells with the Tennis Channel
|Incredibles 2 – Signed Movie Poster
|Pan Pacific Apparel Package (M)
|Pan Pacific Apparel Package (XL)
|Autographed 2004 U.S. Olympic Swim Team Photo
|Basket Kid for a Day at 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships
|Wow! Wine from Olympic Gold Medalist Natalie Coughlin’s Winery – Gaderian
|Youth Pan Pacific Championship 2018 Memorabilia
|Improve your Swimming Skills with the Race Club
|1992 USA Olympic Swim Team Autographed “Smoke on the Water” Photo
|The Spirit of The Olympic Team Poster by Charles Fazzino (2012 London Olympic Games)
|Avengers: Infinity War – Signed Cast Photo
|Start the Year Off With a Little Magic: Tickets for 4 to the 1/12/19 Orlando Magic Game
|Pamper Yourself with a Karyng Skin Care Regimen
|Caddyshack Autographed Movie Poster
|Journalist for a Day
|Omaha Moments – Three Panel Photo Retrospective of 2016 Olympic Trials w/ Autographs
|Shaq Thompson signed football
|Olympic Autographs and Cool Gear (M)
|Olympic Autographs and Cool Gear (XL)
|Cheer on the Rangers from Behind Home Plate
|The Ultimate SwimLog and Goal Planner
|Discover Your Roots with a Genealogy Consultation
|Learn to Swim! 3 Months of Swim Lessons for a Child in your Life!
|Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal Autographed Photo
|Enjoy the Best of Paso Robles Wine Country with JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery
|Cheer on the Fighting Irish! Tickets and Apparel Package
|Enjoy a 76ers Game with VIP Tour and Warm-up Access for Two (2)
Leave a Reply